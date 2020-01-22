On Saturday the ducks and the humans seemed to have the same system going on at Freeman Park.
The people were sledding down the long hill by the Vietnam Memorial toward the river. They would slide down the hill, then hike back up to the top, and repeat. The ducks would float down the river bobbing and quacking until they came to the frozen over section of the river, then they would fly back upstream about 100 yards and float down again. Both people and ducks were repeating the procession over and over.
Some of the people, mostly adults, and some of the ducks seemed to tire of the procession and sat on the sidelines watching.
I noticed this interesting spectacle while I was cross-country skiing around the park. There is, of course, plenty of snow to ski the parks in town. It makes for a quick outing if you don’t have time to drive to places for a more backcountry experience.
I have friends who use skiing at the local parks as part of their morning exercise routine. It’s more fun and less expensive than going to a gym. Also, you’re less likely to be chased by a moose at one of the city parks than you are in the backcountry.
I found that at Freeman Park there weren’t many broken trails to follow, so I often blazed my own path. I noticed that some diehard had been playing the disc golf course in the deep snow. I wondered how easy it is to find discs that fly off course. As poorly as I play the game, I’m thinking most of my discs wouldn’t be found until spring.
Tautphaus Park ski trails are often groomed and offer fun variety. Both Freeman and Tautphaus parks have their own personalities.
Dogs are allowed on leashes.
My favorite memory of dogs and skiing was taking my son Sam who was about 9 at the time and his new exuberant 1-year-old golden retriever to ski in the evening at Tautphaus Park. We decided to give Sam a rocket ride by standing him and the dog at one end of the park, while I skied to the other end more than 100 yards away. I then called to the dog. The dog took off at mach speed dragging Sam behind him who was holding onto the leash. Unfortunately, Sam fell, but didn’t let go of the leash and found himself being dragged along. He was a tangle of skis, plowing a deep furrow in the snow face first.
“LET GO!” I yelled. It took him a few seconds before he heard me. Meanwhile, he and the dog were digging a messy trench in the snow. Feeling an extra tug, the dog doubled his efforts and seemed only to be picking up speed. When Sam let go, it was as if the dog made the “jump to light speed,” zooming to my side. Dozens of yards away, Sam slowly got up. He was fuming. He looked like the abominable snowman coated in white. At that moment he was having second thoughts about his new dog. I took the leash for the rest of the outing.
———
On the subject of dogs, the Forest Service has now banned them during the winter months in the Kelly Canyon area. I have seen people with dogs there the last three times I’ve gone. I’m thinking a compromise could be struck, similar to the way things are handled on the Teton Canyon Road. There, dogs are allowed but there is a prominent poop bag dispenser at the trailhead. I’ve counted more dogs than people on that trail most days.
———
There are still seats available for the Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour showing on Thursday and Saturday nights at the Colonial Theater. Friday night is basically sold out. Remember that different films are showing each night.