It was a huge temptation as I rode my bike down the road lined with blackberry vines on both sides. I could smell the ripe, dark berries in the mild, humid morning air like a sweet perfume.
But as much as I wanted to stop and stuff my mouth with the juicy sugar bombs, I had a schedule to keep.
It was one of those magical rides through the green-on-green rainforest of the Columbia River Gorge east of Portland, Oregon.
My son-in-law and I were riding road bikes from Troutdale, Oregon, to Multnomah Falls about 17 miles one way. We started at the Lewis and Clark State Recreation Site along the banks of the Sandy River. Here, there is a large parking lot, shady park and restrooms. The river is specifically mentioned in the journals of Lewis and Clark. Clark attempted to wade across the shallow river on his way to the Pacific Ocean Nov. 3, 1805, and found himself in quicksand. The two explorers named the river The Quick Sand River. I wondered what Lewis and Clark and Sacagawea would think of the place now with its gas stations, Dairy Queen and drive-through coffee stop.
Our route took us along the Historic Columbia River Highway and past the Vista House overlook, and half a dozen waterfalls cascading over the gorge’s cliffs. The road once was the old highway along the gorge before the interstate came through and soaked up the traffic.
We hit the road on a Saturday morning and the traffic was light — most vehicles were folks out for a scenic drive and not in a hurry. There were dozens of other cyclists on the narrow roads, so motorists seemed to know what to expect.
The state of Oregon has spent millions on dressing up the gorge as a tourist attraction. While most people know about Multnomah Falls — there’s an easy off-ramp from Interstate 84 — there is another newer attraction gaining the attention of cyclists throughout the Northwest. It’s called the Historic Columbia River Highway State Trail. The bike trail starts a few miles east of Ainsworth State Park and goes (with a few road sections) all the way to Hood River, Oregon. The bike trail roughly parallels the interstate. With a few more road connections, you can pick up the trail again farther east and ride to The Dalles, Oregon. Total distance is more than 50 miles.
For someone who lives in the high country desert of eastern Idaho, I find the Columbia River Gorge dazzling to the senses.
The route between Troutdale and Multnomah Falls features a 4-mile hill going east and about the same (though not as steep) on the return. With my eastern Idaho-trained lungs, I didn’t feel particularly challenged by the hills along the way. The high point tops out at around 600 feet.
There were a few congestion spots along the way. The first was Vista House at Crown Point. It’s a huge stone building perched on the ridge of the gorge to offer a stunning view of the river and gorge below. We saw a tour bike rental company staging at the Vista House.
Other busy spots include a few small parking lots along the historic highway at popular waterfall hikes. Two extraordinary waterfalls along the way are Latourell Falls and Wahkeena Falls.
Our turnaround was at the mega-popular Multnomah Falls. Here, there are restrooms, snack bars and displays. There’s also a popular trail to hike to the top of the falls. From Multnomah Falls, we rode back to Troutdale and the Lewis and Clark State Recreation Site.
Speaking of trails, all along the gorge are fun trails that climb out of the gorge and into the forest land. I remember backpacking some of these trails as a Boy Scout back in the early ‘70s.
I recommend that if you have future Oregon trips planned, add some time to hike or bike the gorge.
