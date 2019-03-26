It’s one of the joys of playing outside: Getting to know new amazing places.
Last week I drove down Interstate 15 to Mesquite, Nev. From Mesquite, there is a bumpy dirt road that heads south out of town and into the desert mountains. After a few miles, you pass a sign that reads “Arizona state line.” Other signs warn of bad mountain roads ahead. I paid attention because I was driving my little putt-putt car.
I met some friends — former eastern Idahoans now living in Flagstaff, Ariz. — and we drove into Lime Kiln Canyon. I had visited the canyon years ago on my way to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area west of Las Vegas, but things had changed.
The main attraction to Lime Kiln Canyon is rock climbing on tall limestone walls. Years ago on my first visit, there were only a handful of routes in the canyon. Today there are scores on different walls. And the word has gotten around. The popularity is tall sport climbing routes on fun, mostly steep, limestone walls. This limestone offers a variety of features such as hand-sized pockets, small in-cuts and large flakes. All of the routes are bolted sport climbs, keeping gear at a minimum. The area also features primitive desert camping — perfect for dirtbaggers like myself. If camping is not your thing, there are some cheap motels a dozen miles away in Mesquite.
When we pulled up on Monday, there were more than two dozen vehicles crowded around the trailhead to the short trail going to the climbing walls.
“I didn’t know we were coming to a climbing festival,” my friend Tanner commented.
We had one false start, misreading the guide book to the climbing area, we thought we were warming up on a 5.10 (moderate route). It turned out to be a convoluted 5.12b (difficult) route that we didn’t want to finish. Our next route was a real 5.10 and we enjoyed it much better. After that misstep, we were off to the races and enjoyed most everything we climbed.
Our second day at Lime Kiln Canyon was to be an adventure day. We worried about crowds, but more than half of the climbers were gone. By midweek, there were only a handful.
Three of us climbed up a six-pitch (rope lengths) route to the top of one of the tall cliffs. The route was rated 5.10, but some of the pitches were easier. It turned out to be a fun cruiser. From the top of the spire, we could see the full glory of The Grail. The Grail is a massive vertical wall about 200 yards wide and 400 to 500 feet tall. It is covered in routes. Some of the routes are multipitch, but some are bolted for longer ropes. On our first visit to The Grail, there was a couple using an 80-meter rope on a tall route (43 meters tall), that left him unable to reach the ground when lowered. Most of these tall routes have midway anchors for lowering or making the route into a multipitch.
During our visit, we climbed several routes at The Grail and none disappointed. Routes at The Grail range from moderate to difficult (5.10 to 5.13).
On Thursday, we woke up to rain. Our climbing trip was over. But there are enough routes left unclimbed that a few return trips are in order.
A recent Outside magazine’s website (www.outsideonline.com) story touts the “25 best hikes in the world right now.” The nearby Teton Crest Trail through Grand Teton National Park, Caribou-Targhee and Bridger-Teton national forests, makes the elite list.
It confirms my long-held belief that we live in an area that people from around the world come to visit. It’s that good.
Some of the other treks are in places such as the Alps, national parks in Chile, Australia and Africa, but many are right here in North America. I went through the list and found 4 ½ trails I’ve done (half because I’ve only done a piece of the Appalachian Trail in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park). I guess I’ve got some hiking to do.