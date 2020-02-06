When I first heard of Grand Teton’s “final solution” to the mountain goat issue, I have to admit, my knee-jerk reaction was probably similar to many people in the area. Really? They are going to eliminate mountain goats in order to protect bighorn sheep? That seems a little extreme. Like everyone else, I love to see the mountain goats just east of Alpine, Wyoming.
Here’s a quick review of the issues:
The bighorn sheep in Grand Teton is one of four herds in Wyoming considered coordinative herds. This herd is a small, isolated native herd that has never been supplemented or extirpated and re-established. It is in decline (down to 80 animals from an estimated 125 animals just a few years ago) and may not withstand additional stresses.
The mountain goats are threatening the herd in two ways. First, they are competing for forage in extremely limited winter range habitat high on isolated windswept ridges. Second, and likely more important in the short term, mountain goats in the Palisades Range (the source of the mountain goats in the park) have all five of the pathogens known to be extremely lethal to bighorn sheep. The Wyoming Wild Sheep Foundation states that two of these diseases are already in the park.
The final argument for removing the goats is that the best science and historical records indicate that the mountain goat is not native to the greater Yellowstone ecosystem. In the case of the Teton herd, its progenitors were introduced by Idaho Department of Fish and Game in the Palisades Range south of the park over 50 years ago. They expanded eastward into Wyoming and then north into the park. Mountain goats are native to North America, but in the Teton Range they are exotics, unnatural competitors with the sheep.
So, it comes down to a choice between the two species. It isn’t going to end well for one of them. Should we protect the native sheep and remove the goats or let the goats eventually replace the sheep? We can’t have it both ways.
Are there other alternatives? Sure. The park could allow hunters to do the job. After all, there has been a limited elk hunt on a small portion of the park for years. However, this could, quite literally, require an act of Congress.
How about trapping and transplanting? There is precedent for that. Olympic National Park is in the third year of removing 700 plus non-native mountain goats (transplanted to the Olympic Range in the 1920s for sport harvest) from the park to stop habitat damage to fragile alpine ecosystems that evolved without grazing pressure from bighorn sheep or mountain goats. The first two years have resulted in the removal of about 330 goats at a cost of about $2,700 per goat, or about $900,000. Those that remain after this coming season will likely be shot. And this wasn’t the first time for Olympic National Park. They removed 400 mountain goats in the 1980s but apparently didn’t get them all. Some people in Washington state question whether it is appropriate to spend this many taxpayer dollars on a species sometimes referred to as invasive. Seems that the parks can’t win this game. No matter what they do, there will be vehemently vocal critics.
Despite my original misgivings, the Park Service plan seems to be fiscally and biologically responsible. To do nothing is the same as to say that the exotic mountain goat will eventually destroy this herd of bighorn sheep, and that just isn’t acceptable to me.