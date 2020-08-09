The National Park Service is taking applications for “qualified” volunteers to help cull mountain goats from Grand Teton National Park starting in September.
Killing the non-native mountain goats is part of the park’s program to protect a vulnerable population of bighorn sheep in the Teton Range.
The park said this is the first time “ground-based lethal removal” has been tried. Previously, the park was gunning down mountain goats from a helicopter.
The park halted its mountain goat shooting operation from helicopters in February after receiving a call from U.S. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt telling the acting park superintendent Gopaul Noojibail to “stand down.” Bernhardt made the call after receiving a strongly worded letter from Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon. Wyoming’s Game and Fish urged the park to allow hunters to shoot the mountain goats rather than having the park shoot the animals from helicopters.
The park reported that 36 mountain goats of the estimated 100 in the park were killed before the “stand down” order was issued.
The park was given the green light to remove the non-native mountain goats from the Teton Range in November. The purpose is to protect the isolated native bighorn sheep in the range from mountain goats whose numbers have increased in recent years to about equal that of bighorn sheep. Goats compete for habitat and also pose a threat of passing on deadly diseases to the sheep.
The tightly regulated volunteer shooter program will take place Sept. 14 to Nov. 13 weather permitting. During that time, there will be eight “operational periods” and those interested in killing mountain goats must apply as a team of two to six individuals per team, the park said in a news release.
More information and online applications are available at nps.gov/grte/getinvolved/mountain-goat-management-volunteer.htm. The park will stop taking applications once 240 have been received. “Successful applicants will be randomly selected for each operational period.”
The park said only the physically fit and good marksmen need apply for the volunteer program.
“Volunteers must have a high level of physical fitness as they may need to hike up to 20 miles per day at altitude in extremely rough mountainous terrain under a variety of weather conditions,” the park said. “All volunteers will receive training in bear spray deployment, backcountry tracking, radio protocols, species identification, and potentially, disease sample collection.”
Applicants must be U.S. citizens and at least 18 years old and pass a mandatory firearm test, putting three of five shots in an 8-inch target at 200 yards.
“Volunteers may not have active warrants, past wildlife violations, or violations associated with Grand Teton National Park,” the park said.
The park was careful in past news releases to point out the differences between a culling program in a national park and traditional recreational hunting. Volunteers in the program are not allowed to keep trophies.
“Culling in a national park is done exclusively for conservation and stewardship purposes, while hunting is primarily for recreation or procuring food,” the park said. “Culling in a national park is conducted under controlled circumstances with the supervision of National Park Service personnel, while hunting is performed at the hunter’s discretion, subject to applicable licensing and laws. ... The meat may be distributed generally to volunteers, food banks, etc., after careful screening for public health considerations.”
The chosen volunteers will be allowed to kill as many mountain goats “as is reasonable for their given situation” and are encouraged to remove edible portions from the animals to be donated or distributed to Indian tribes, food banks and qualified volunteers “in accordance with applicable health guidelines.”
The Teton Range is home to a small herd of native bighorn sheep estimated at about 100 animals.
“As one of the smaller and most isolated herds in Wyoming, that has never been extirpated or augmented, it is of high conservation value to the park, adjacent land and wildlife managers, and visitors,” the park said. “The National Park Service has a responsibility to protect native species and reduce the potential for local extinction of a native species within the park.”