What surprised me most about cross-country skiing in the Kelly Canyon area Saturday was the lack of people. Not at the ski resort — it was busy, but beyond the ski resort in the National Forest land, it was empty.
I parked in the free parking area below the resort and I was the only vehicle there, except for a small dozer plowing the lots in preparation for resort skiers.
I walked up the road and started skiing near the last ski lift to the Y Junction. From there, I skied up to Morgan Summit, to the Idaho Falls Ski Club’s second warming hut about 100 yards off the road at the top.
The club has two warming huts in the area. The other warming hut is down an old logging road about a mile from the Y Junction (southeast along the northeast side of Kelly Mountain). A map of the ski/snowshoe trails are available in the guidebook “Eastern Idaho Sweet Spots” as well as on the Idaho Falls Ski Club’s website.
The warming hut at Morgan Summit is not intended for overnight guests. There is a nice wood stove, a table and six chairs and that’s it. The other hut has cots, cooking utensils, propane lanterns and a cookstove.
From the Morgan Summit warming hut, I skied down the Pine Loop Trail. There are signs visible from the hut marking four different routes that can be accessed from near the hut.
From the start of the Pine Loop route, the trail is marked with blue diamonds on trees or, occasionally, with ribbon.
I hadn’t been on the Pine Loop Trail in years and found it to be enjoyable. I skied the loop clockwise, which seemed to work well with lots of zooming downhill sections and not too much uphill skiing.
The trail takes you through thick forests of fir trees and you get the feeling you are in a deep wood.
On Saturday, the snow was hard and fast. The trails had been groomed, which was nice, but I was thinking it could use a few inches of fresh snow on top to make it nearly perfect.
Although I did see plenty of fresh deer tracks, I didn’t see any critters the whole time I skied. There were a few deer near the roads driving in, trying not to become roadkill.
Coming down from Morgan Summit back to the resort took only minutes with the stiff snow conditions.
When I arrived at the parking lot, my vehicle was still the only one in the lot. I guess everyone else went to Harriman State Park or Christmas shopping.