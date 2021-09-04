Last week I watched a woman I have been mentoring scamper up a rock climb on her first try that took me a few tries to climb back in the day when I first took up the sport.
It was a cool moment and I don’t think she realized what she had just done. Another friend followed after and she too, motored up.
I didn’t start rock climbing until the early 1990s and my climbing buddies were generally like me, just learning the activity mostly by trial and error. We were basically starting near ground zero. We’d fall, cheat, hang, muscle our way up routes and occasionally get it right. Good technique was not my forte.
Not trying to date myself too much, but outdoor sport climbing was still a fairly new thing in the United States. Many sport climbing crags in Idaho and across the West were still being bolted.
I wished we had some knowledgeable mentors to coach us along, but we just read books, magazines and willed ourselves to get better. I thought it was a gold mine to find an old crusty traditional climber who would teach us a couple of things.
I slowly improved through lots of time and struggle, gathering some technique at the pace of a sloth. Fortunately, rock climbing is a recreation that can be done most of your life as long as you stay in reasonable condition. The same can be said for hiking and biking.
Fast forward a couple of decades and I see young people diving into the sport with many recent advantages giving them a wonderful head start. They have awesome climbing gyms, old fossils like me to teach them some basics and a little technique, and great strength-to-weight ratios and young muscles that recover quickly. That quick recovery thing was never in my cards, I didn’t start rock climbing until I was 40 years old.
When young people have good demonstrations of what is possible, either in person or in the media, they don’t have to start from ground zero. They see the cutting edge of what is possible and do what we once thought impossible.
My new young friend, the sister of a friend’s sister’s cousin (or something like that) came to me and said, “Teach me to lead climb.” After we went through the basics, we headed outdoors.
Her best asset was not backing down from the challenges. Succeeding with many recreations is as much or more mental and psychological as it is physical.
Occasionally, I have older folks come to me and want to learn the ropes. It’s always fun to watch people’s progress. (See accompanied photo).
I remember once watching a young, fit guy show up to the climbing gym. He demonstrated to his girlfriend his macho abilities by easily doing a dozen pullups. He clearly had the strength to climb the wall, but quit halfway up.
After I easily scrambled up a nearby, “harder” route, he asked, “How do you do that?” He recognized that I was probably older than his father.
I tapped my index finger to my forehead, “I’ve learned a few tricks.”
---
On a related subject, East Idaho Climber’s Coalition will be holding a member appreciation night at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Upper Ross Park Pavilion. The group will show “Reel Rock 15,” a set of fun climbing films. To join the group, go to eastidahoclimbers.com.
The organization also advocates for keeping access to the Massacre Rocks area and promotes maintaining fixed hardware at regional crags.
---
The Pocatello Pump, the country’s oldest rock climbing competition is celebrating its 40th year this year. The competition, held on the basalt cliffs at Ross Park, offers several categories of top roping to leading to accommodate beginners to experts. Emphasis is on having a good time.
The Pump is held from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 17 and 18 at Ross Park and costs $35. Search for “Pocatello Pump” on Facebook for a schedule of events and how to register.