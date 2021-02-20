Although it was cold — single-digit, nose-dripping, finger-numbing cold — at Harriman State Park last week, we were having a good time.
The cold wasn’t so bad when the trail passed through the breeze-blocking trees. Out in the flats, fully exposed to the breeze and falling snowflakes, it could get a bit rough. It helped to wear buffs to cover part of our faces (not to mention blocking all those flying COVIDS).
Our group of five consisted of a couple of newbies who were catching on quickly after a few miles. They only suffered the occasional crash landing.
We skied from the Railroad Ranch area to the yurt warming hut (which is closed because of the pandemic), then brushed the snow off the outside picnic table and sat down for a quick snack.
Our secret weapon for wintertime snacks is a Thermos full of hot herbal tea. The nice thing about drinking something hot while out in the cold is you notice an immediate warming in your body, although it doesn’t last too long.
From the yurt, we skied back to Silver Lake and putted along the lake for a time before skiing over to the Henry’s Fork River to watch the ducks, geese and swans. A good portion of the river was frozen over. Besides waterfowl, we also saw a bald eagle, a coyote and a friendly chickadee during our visit. I’ve always been impressed that such a tiny bird can thrive in such harsh conditions. These tiny dudes are tough.
The snow was in near perfect shape to ski on. Most of the day, a light, steady sprinkle was falling — albeit at an angle because of the chilly breeze.
I spoke briefly with the park manager Mark Eliot who said they were expecting the evening temperatures to drop to -30.
“We’re supposed to do a moonlight walk tonight with the ranger,” he said. “I hope people dress warm.”
Harriman’s winter activities are in full swing this time of year with weekend ranger-led outings and trails groomed throughout the park. The park grooms trails for classic cross-country skiing, skate skiing, snowshoeing and fat biking. When the snow piles up soft and deep, fat biking can be a challenge.
Finding your way around the park’s miles of trails is fairly easy with posted maps at every junction.
One sad note on the day: Our usual lunchtime haunt, the Frostop Drive-in in Ashton, was closed for remodeling. Apparently they are having ceiling problems on one end of the building. It may be for the better because my wife Julie was developing a serious fried Tater Tots habit. They are tasty.
We ended up at the Trails End restaurant across the highway in downtown Ashton for some great hot sandwiches and mounds of fries.