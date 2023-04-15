I was in ninth grade when the first Earth Day happened. It wasn’t called Earth Day by its organizer, former Wisconsin governor and senator Gaylord Nelson. He had seen the effectiveness of the organized protests against the war in Vietnam and wanted to use the same technique to raise environmental awareness. On April 22, 1970, 20 million Americans, 10% of the population at the time, joined him in what he termed “an environmental teach-in.” It was the news media that dubbed the event Earth Day and the name stuck.

The rally had an immediate impact and was at least partially responsible for a series of federal laws, such as the Clear Air and Clean Water acts and the Endangered Species Act as well as the establishment of the Environmental Protection Agency. That first Earth Day also spawned the current environmental movement, not just here, but across the globe. Earth Day is celebrated by 1 billion people in 193 countries and is considered the world’s largest annual civic event.


Terry Thomas is a wildlife biologist and naturalist.

