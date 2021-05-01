This whole thing about getting old has some interesting generational communication consequences.
I was rock climbing with people much younger than myself, which generally is the case unless my sweetheart joins me.
I was impressed with the enthusiasm of a young college student couple I was climbing with and I told the man’s wife that she was a “gamer” after she said she wanted to lead a route that I knew was above her ability.
She looked at me quizzically and said “Well, I have played some video games occasionally, but I don’t think I’m a gamer.”
I realized the generation gap was showing as wide as the Broadway Bridge. In my younger days, long before video games were even invented, I remember my high school sports coaches calling players “gamers.” The inference was someone who was willing to make an extra effort or go the extra mile. Now when you look up the definition of gamer on Google (the source of all Earthly knowledge these days), my definition comes second behind “a person who plays video games.”
Later, I got a “flapper.” For me the word denotes pain. My Dad would say that’s someone doing one of those crazy dances from before the big war. We climbers say flapper when a big chunk of skin gets peeled back from a finger usually caused by a sharp rock edge. You know you’re having fun when you see blood, I always say.
With each passing year, my age is showing. At least I got to teach my young climbing companions a new word: “whipper.”
When that enthusiastic gamer took a lead fall at the crag the other day, I said, “Nice whipper!”
“That’s what you call that?” she said.
Gamer, flapper, whipper — If you can’t climb all that well, at least you can sound cool speaking the lingo — depending, of course on your generation.
With the dry spring we are having, mountain trails are opening up a few weeks earlier than normal. Starting this weekend, many areas and trails, previously closed to protect wildlife, will open. That means the popular Stinking Springs and Sidewinder trails in the Heise area are now open.
I have some friends who have been hiking up the highest peaks in the Lost River Range of central Idaho and skiing back down. The dry spring is shortening the window of opportunity for this activity. There are still a few long snow runs available on some of the highest peaks and also in the Teton Range.
The drier, warmer spring is opening up some climbing areas sooner than normal.
Friends are already driving to the top of The Fins climbing area near Howe and other friends are making the trip to far flung areas near Lander, Wyo., and to Maple Canyon, Utah.
Now is a good time to hike to the top of Big Southern Butte and take your mountain bike over to the stellar trails near Horseshoe Canyon on the east side of the Big Hole Mountains west of Victor. A current trails report can be found on Facebook at Teton Mountain Bike Alliance.