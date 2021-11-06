I was trying to employ a heel hook. It’s one of those useful tools in a rock climber’s bag of tricks to get you past a difficult spot on the rock. Rock climbing shoes even have a strip of rubber covering the heel to aid in the move.
One climber friend who often strays into the realm of silliness can be heard to say, “When in doubt, heel hook.”
But instead of my heel hooking, my foot kept slipping and it became an ankle hook. Ouch! No protection there. By the time I lowered off the route that was giving me fits, my ankle was bruised and bloody. (Of course my ego wasn’t feeling so good either.)
Two more friends tried the route, and like me, kept falling and lowered down with nicks and scraps.
“Remember, that when you see some blood, you know you’re having fun,” I said. “Of course, if the blood doesn’t stop flowing, you’re having too much fun. Probably time to stop.”
We were top-roping a challenging 5.12 rated route (difficult for me) with a large roof in the Teddy Bear Cove area west of American Falls last week.
The morning started out chilly with cloud cover but eventually became sunny and toasty warm.
The tall, basalt cliffs that dot this area become popular in the spring and fall. They can also be climbed on sunny winter days when the temperatures are 30 degrees or warmer. That is if the access roads are not too snow-covered.
From Idaho Falls it takes about 1.5 hours to get there.
The walls we were at are in the northeast part of the area and easy to drive to. They offer a few dozen sport climbing routes ranging in difficulty from 5.8 (easy) to 5.12 (challenging). Climbers should come prepared to lead climb the routes.
The route developers made finding the grade you’re looking for easy by placing a tiny metal plate with the name and rating of each climb at the base — similar to what you might find at Ross Park in Pocatello or the Mortal Earth area at The Fins west of Howe.
Another nice feature is that the top anchors of all the climbs have hooks and permanent carabiners for easy, safe clipping in and lowering.
The cliffs in the “cove” are perhaps a quarter of a mile apart and to access distant walls, you hike across the sand-filled separation.
All the sandy ups and downs attracts ATVs and dirt bikes. Their loud engines echo between the rocks walls as they challenge themselves on slopes and bumps of sand. It looks like they’re having fun.
Directions to Teddy Bear Cove can be found on mountainproject.com. We usually go to the northeast walls because it’s so easy to access and there’s more than enough routes to climb. You just drive to a large parking area above the cliffs and hike down around to the base of the wall in a few minutes.
All of Teddy Bear Cove has about 150 rock climbing routes. It can be accessed with your average car, if you’re careful. The first time we went there, we were blocked by a rock garden along a sandy access road, but we have since found a reroute that avoids the rocky section. To be safe, a high-clearance vehicle is preferred. If you don’t have a high-clearance vehicle and you can’t find the easy route, you can always park your car and walk the extra few hundred yards to the top of the cliffs.