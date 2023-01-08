I thought everything was easy about cross-country skiing the Buffalo River Trail in Island Park, but then we met a couple who said they lost the trail.

Last week we started skiing about midmorning from the Island Park Forest Service Ranger Station in a steady snowfall. It wasn’t one of those fat, heavy snowstorms that lay down a thick blanket. It was more like white dust falling from the sky.


Jerry Painter can be reached at

jerrypainter00@gmail.com

Tags

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.