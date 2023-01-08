I thought everything was easy about cross-country skiing the Buffalo River Trail in Island Park, but then we met a couple who said they lost the trail.
Last week we started skiing about midmorning from the Island Park Forest Service Ranger Station in a steady snowfall. It wasn’t one of those fat, heavy snowstorms that lay down a thick blanket. It was more like white dust falling from the sky.
The Buffalo River ski trail leaves right out of the ranger station parking lot heading north. The trail parallels Highway 20 and heads straight for the Buffalo River. Here, the river is flowing roughly west when it intersects the highway. Near the highway bridge over the river, the trail hangs a right and follows the river for nearly a mile.
It was at this right turn that I think the other skiers lost the trail. Here there were numerous snowmobile tracks going in all directions and messing up the route. The key to staying on track is to stay along the river, at least for the first part of the route.
Just north of the bridge over the Buffalo River off Highway 20 is Ponds Lodge. There is also a fun ski trail leaving a plowed-out spot just to the south of Pond’s Lodge following the river downstream (west) and onto the Island Park Reservoir Dam. There are several loop trails here called the Brimstone Trails worth checking out (a map and description can be found in the guidebook “Eastern Idaho Sweet Spots”). The southernmost loop of these trails follows the Henry’s Fork River and eventually connects into Harriman State Park after several miles. Be aware that these trails are not always fully groomed.
In the summertime, the Buffalo River trail is a nature trail complete with signs along the way chatting about geology, critters and the river. If you want to read them in the winter, you often have to brush away the snow.
One of the things I like about the Buffalo River Trail is its beauty. After a few hundred yards away from the highway, we were in silence. All was quiet until we passed trumpeter swans and flocks of ducks feeding in the river.
The trail follows the river for most of a mile then loops back into the forest where Teton Creek connects with the Buffalo River (also about where the power lines cross the river). From here, the trail turns south into the forest and loops back to the power line and follows the power line for a few hundred yards before heading back into the forest in the direction of the river. On a map, the route looks like a “P” laying on its face. You won’t get lost if you follow the blue diamonds. Look for a blue diamond marker leaving the power line section. We had to follow the blue markers and ignore snowmobile tracks in this section.
The trail eventually loops around going northwest where it reconnects with the trail you came in on along the Buffalo River (forming a lazy “P”).
The trail is perfect for beginning cross-country skiers or snowshoers because it is flat and short (2.6 miles). If you want to add more mileage for your outing, drive north a short way to Ponds Lodge and tap into the Nordic trails there. These trails are also beautiful but offer more ups and downs and distance.
These trails are “park n’ ski trails” requiring an annual sticker that can be purchased online.
We did see three moose standing off Highway 20 on our way back to Idaho Falls—a reminder to pay attention to big animals waiting in the wings ready to mess up traffic and your car.
