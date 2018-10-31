As with most activities and events, you gain a little experience and learn a few new things.
I was reminded this past weekend how bike riding in a group can make all the difference with saving energy and keeping you psyched.
On Friday, I went to St. George, Utah, for a mini-vacation and rode the Fall Tour de St. George 100-mile course on Saturday. It was a popular event. Nearly 1,000 people joined in the four different routes of 35, 50, 80 and 100 miles. I had ridden this event before and enjoyed it.
This ride was bittersweet. In times past, my parents lived in St. George, but have since moved and my father is now dead.
The weather was perfect — 50 degrees at the start with no wind and 70 degrees by noon with partly cloudy skies. It was a treat for this Idaho cyclist.
In times past, these big rides tend to play out with a group of about 20 riders pounding it from the start and going on to finish the 100 miles in about 4.5 hours. The rest of the crowd usually breaks into smaller groups of five or 10 riders.
This ride was interesting in that a huge peloton of cyclists stuck together for nearly 15 miles. The group was cooking along in the 20+ mph range for most of that time. It didn’t start breaking apart until we hit a few hills and passed the first feed station/rest stop.
The best part of riding in a huge pack is that sitting at the back makes for easy riding. The faster a cyclist goes, the more wind resistance becomes a factor. You save 25 to 30 percent of the effort letting others push through the air in front of you. So I became a wheel sucker. At least for the first 30 miles.
This fast start encouraged me to keep up and draft behind the group. I figured I’d “ride this pony” until it fell apart. Smaller groups began to form after the first big hill. Because I’m not the biggest guy (I’m kind of a shrimp), I can climb hills better than most big guys, so I was able to pick up time on the hills.
After 40 miles, I found myself settling in with a group of guys from the Salt Lake City area. We rode at a speed that pushed me without blowing up my legs. At around the 60-mile mark, I had left the guys behind after a series of hills. Overall the ride gained more than 6,000 feet. After 60 miles, I decided to dial back the throttle a tiny bit.
One of the guys from the Salt Lake City group caught up with me and said, “I’ve been chasing you for the past 4 miles.” I stopped at a feed station to refill my water bottle and refuel — the other guy continued on and I thought I’d never see him again.
After about 10 miles of solo riding, I hooked up with a group of fast riders who pulled me along. Once again I was reminded of the joy of drafting. It allowed my legs to recover while still going fast. About 5 miles from the end, we reeled in the guy from Salt Lake City. He said he had been riding solo for 15 miles and was pooped out.
With about 1.5 miles from the end, we came to a hill. A sign placed by the tour organizers on the route said, “It’s a hill, get over it.” With revived legs, I decided to pound it the last couple of miles. Only one guy went with me.
I pulled into the finish at 5 hours 22 minutes — well behind the leaders. While nothing special, it beat my previous times by 15 minutes.
The ride organizers posted finishing times. I looked for my name and number, but all I could find was my number, age and time — in the women’s column. I went to get it corrected and they ended up removing it altogether. Oh well, at least I have my bike computer to prove I did the ride.