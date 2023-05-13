Sometime about 2,000 years ago, the miles of lava flows about 30 minutes west of Idaho Falls looked like hell on Earth with boiling molten rock pouring out of the ground and devouring everything in its path.
Today, things have cooled somewhat and it’s just a fascinating place to explore on Bureau of Land Management land.
This past week my sweetheart and I didn’t see any molten lava flowing out of the ground in the area known as Hell’s Half Acre. On the contrary, we saw patches of snow in the deep cracks and places hidden from the direct sun. There was also a chilly wind blowing across the landscape. Spring is the time to visit this area because summer temperatures can be super toasty for hiking out here.
The Hell’s Half Acre hike is like an Easter egg hunt. Because there isn’t a true trail out in the flows, the route is designated with poles placed in the rock to point the way. The poles are generally posted every 50 to 100 yards apart, and sometimes it can be a challenge to see the next pole in the distance.
“I don’t see the next pole,” my wife would say more than a few times during our hike. “Are you sure we’re going the right way?”
“Here it is! We’re saved!” I’d say a bit over-dramatically. It didn’t help that I told her stories of people getting lost on these lava flows and barely rescued after a night out in the frigid desert.
The pole-marked route heads south for about 4.5 miles over constantly changing terrain. Although the hike is basically flat, the broken-up ground rarely lets you develop a steady stride. The constant changing of footing can be surprisingly wearing. In many places you’ll find yourself stepping across deep cracks in the rock, some a few feet wide and deeper than a house is tall. The rock can also be sharp, like walking over broken glass. Be careful if you bring your dog on this hike.
The endpoint of the route is a giant, deep vent where lava poured out a couple of thousand years ago.
Since that time, the wind has brought in enough soil to support lots of desert plant life. Some sections have several stands of juniper trees.
Near the trailhead parking lot, we saw a few tents set up where a group was spending the night. We later met a group of youngsters and a few adults who said they were an Idaho Falls Scout troop spending the night near the trailhead.
More than 20 years ago, I spent the night at the trailhead and saw the Hale-Bopp comet in the night sky. Spending a few nights out in the Big Desert west of Idaho Falls is a great way to see the Milky Way and be impressed with the heavens.
——
Meanwhile, Harriman State Park is reporting more than 2 feet of snow still on the ground but the snow is mushy, especially in the afternoon. Some trails are still open for those wanting to play in the snow.
“Equipment is required underfoot,” the park said in a news release. “Shoes and ski boots will cause holes in the trails. Loaner snowshoes may be available at the visitor center. … Trails may be icy in the morning. Fat bikes and skate skis are not recommended when temperatures are above 32. Visitors have reported post-holing while wearing snowshoes in the afternoons.”
The park said three bears were reported in the Railroad Ranch area this week. It has also closed the trails along the Henry’s Fork River until June 15 for active waterfowl nesting.
