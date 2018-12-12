For the first time in Idaho Falls, the popular Banff Mountain Film Festival will show on three days in January.
The film lineup has been announced and viewers can expect to see epic adventures, high adrenaline biking, skiing, climbing and nature films.
“This has really turned into a fabulous community event in the best sense of the word,” said Clark Kido, festival organizer for the Idaho Falls Ski Patrol. “A lot of people step forward and help us out.”
The festival, brought to town as a fundraiser by the Nordic Ski Patrol, will be shown at 7 p.m. on Jan. 24, 25 and 26 at the Colonial Theater. Different films will be shown each night. Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. Tuesday and generally sell out quickly.
“Last year at the end of the first day we already had half of all the tickets sold,” Kido said. “We were sold out for both nights three weeks early.”
Kido said the group wanted to announce the film lineup to allow people who can’t attend all three nights an idea of what films might appeal to them.
“Each night will offer a variety of films,” he said. “There’s not going to be a ski night or climbing night or adventure night. There’s going to be a little bit of each for each night.”
One local in the lineup is Kai Jones of Victor — the son of Teton Gravity Research co-founder Todd Jones — who appears in a short ski film to be shown on Jan. 25. Corbet’s Couloir, the super steep slot at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, is featured in another film with a skier chasing mountain bikers down the iconic run.
Other films will offer glimpses of the region when they cover grizzly bears, biking the Continental Divide and other activities.
“I’m kind of curious about the film where a man goes across the Outback in Australia,” Kido said. “And there’s a film about these Native American Indians in Montana who do the bareback relay race … that looks pretty exciting.”
Most of the films are family friendly with some adult language. Films range in length from a few minutes to 45 minutes.
The trailer for the film festival can be watched online at www.youtube.com/watch?v=t3KrMH57Sl4.
To learn more about the festival that is held each year in Banff, Alberta, Canada, go to banffcentre.ca/banffmountainfestival/tour.
Here's the movie schedule for the three Idaho Falls shows:
Jan. 24 (Thursday night)
DreamRide 3 (mountain biking in New Zealand)
Land of the Wind (exploring Patagonia)
Surviving the Outback (a survival adventure in the Australian outback)
RJ Ripper (a man becomes a world-class mountain biker in
Kathmandu)
For the Love of Mary (97 year old runs to the summit of Mount Washington)
Reel Rock 12: Break on Through (Margo Hayes the first female to climb 5.15)
Viacruxis (Animated alpine climb)
Skier Vs. Drone (skier races a drone)
Jan. 25 (Friday)
Far Out - Kai Jones (11-year-old skier in Jackson Hole)
The Beaver Believers: Meet Sherri Tippie (Restoring beaver populations in the west)
Divided (Two friends bike from Banff to Mexico in the Tour Divide)
Brotherhood of Skiing (Bringing soul, smiles and a party to
the mountain)
Ario Dream (Caving adventure)
Craig’s Reaction (Climber, Craig DeMartino’s life journey post injury and leg amputation)
Surface (Underwater surf photography)
The Frenchy (82 year old Jacques Houot bikes, skis, hikes and laughs to counter aging)
Jan. 26 (Saturday)
Rogue Elements - Corbet’s Couloir (Skier chases two mountain bikers)
Grizzly Country (Vietnam War Vet observes grizzly bears)
Fast Horse (Siksika horseman races the best Blackfoot riders)
This Mountain Life: Coast Range Traverse Segment (Mother/daughter team skis across the coast range)
Brothers of Climbing (Bouldering group in NYC)
Ice & Palms (Two friends bikepacking, and skiing iconic lines in the Alps)
The Passage (Family paddles from Washington to Alaska)
Choices (A father chooses to bike with his young son rather than his fast friends)