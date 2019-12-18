Tickets for the Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour went on sale Tuesday morning and more than half are already sold.
The tour, featuring mountain culture, adventure, adrenaline and crazy stunts, comes to Idaho Falls at 7 p.m. Jan. 23, 24, 25 at the Colonial Theater. Different films are shown each night. Tickets can be found online at www.idahofallsarts.org/
The annual event, a fundraiser for the Idaho Falls Nordic Ski Patrol, will feature two films by folks living in eastern Idaho — “The Long River Home” by Russ Davies of Pocatello and “Deer 139” by Samantha Dwinnell who lives in Victor.
“The Long River Home” is about a 14-day paddling trip down the Grand Canyon with veterans who were injured in the war. “Deer 139” is about three women who follow the 137-kilometer migration path of a pregnant mule deer in western Wyoming.
The paddling film will show on Friday evening with Davies attending to say a few words. The “Deer 139” film will show on Saturday with Dwinnell also planning to introduce her film.
Clarke Kido, one of the event organizers for the Nordic ski patrol, said some of the films in the festival are available online, but make a bigger impression when seen at the Colonial Theater.
“It’s a great experience to see these films on a 30-foot screen with a thousand people hootin’ and hollerin’ around you,” Kido said. “It’s a lot more fun.”
Kido said the proceeds from the event are used by the ski patrol for materials, equipment and training.
“We typically have excess that we are able to respond to grant proposals from other groups like (School) District 93,” he said. “A few years ago they asked us for some funding help to develop a ski program. That was very successful. Now they are building on that and I think they are trying to attract 800 to 1,000 grade school kids to be apart of this program.”
Kido said the patrol has also given to Teton Valley Trails and Pathways, Harriman State Park and other programs.
“The patrol is not the only beneficiary of this event,” he said. “We turn the proceeds back into growing the community.”
As part of the local showing, there will also be several exhibits set up and door prizes during intermission.