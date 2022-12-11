Winter’s tough enough without denying yourself the pleasure of catching fish. Here in eastern Idaho, where below-zero dips in the mercury aren’t all that uncommon, if you’re not exploring ice fishing, you’re missing out.

No, it’s not my favorite discipline, but ice fishing can be surprisingly productive. And if you like to harvest the occasional trout (or bass or perch), winter is the best time to do it, particularly in the lakes and ponds in our area that are full of holdover fish from late plantings (assuming the lake you fish is stocked).


Chris Hunt is a longtime eastern Idaho journalist and the author of five books on fly fishing. He’s the author of “Catching Yellowstone’s Wild Trout,” available online and in area fly shops and bookstores.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.