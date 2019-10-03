When filmmaker and professional paraglider Benjamin Jordan broke his satellite text messenger in the middle of a 750-mile paragliding expedition in the Canadian Rocky Mountains, he lost contact with the only other person who knew he was out there.
His friend and support Stewart Midwinter had no idea Jordan had broken the antenna on his inreach satellite messenger. There was no search and rescue, no cellphone reception, just Jordan traveling alone.
Jordan’s predicament is part of his newest documentary “The Endless Chain,” to be shown at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Paramount Theater in Idaho Falls. Jordan will be at the film’s screening to give a short talk before it and participate in a Q&A afterward. Tickets are $10 online and $15 at the door. They can be purchased at theendlesschain.com/tour.
“The Endless Chain,” is told from two perspectives: Jordan’s and Midwinter’s. Midwinter also was a paraglider until he crashed paragliding, paralyzing him from the neck down.
Jordan said that this paragliding expedition was inspired by a conversation he had with Midwinter. Midwinter once worked in Jasper National Park.
“He always dreamt of flying along this specific ridge,” Jordan said. “And then I thought about it — I’ve never flown Jasper.”
Jasper recently opened to paraglider pilots to land or launch inside the park.
Jordan felt that it was important to also include Midwinter’s perspective because two points of view could break up the narrative of the documentary.
“(Midwinter’s perspective) serves as a reminder for people to realize if you have a dream, it’s really important you pursue it and not put it on a shelf for another day because you never know what’s going to happen in your life,” he said. “You know, you could get smoked by a car the next day and never be able to start your bouncy castle business.”
“ ... There are no other paraglider pilots in the world that are pursuing paragliding professionally and are professional filmmakers and photographers at the same time,” Jordan said. This makes the documentary unique.
“The Endless Chain,” will show people what being completely alone in the wilderness is like when Jordan was grounded for several days due to bad fires and smoke in Canada.
Over the course of making his film, Jordan started to question his concepts of masculinity. During his paragliding expedition, he realized that many of his adventures were motivated by his own insecurities surrounding masculinity.
At the end of his journey, Jordan says he discovered that: “I don’t need to be whatever society thinks or the media thinks a man should be. … I just need to be me. … It’s not about being a man or a woman, it’s just about being a human.”
Jordan found his career as a filmmaker by chance. After becoming disenchanted with his first career in the world of fashion and commercial photography, Jordan decided to make stories that would inspire people.
His first documentary was “The Boy Who Flies,” following his mission to teach the first paragliding pilot in the southeast African country of Malawi.
Jordan plans a future documentary focusing on the School of Dreams, a volunteer-based paragliding school in Malawi meant to inspire kids to stay in school. According to the school’s website, it was founded by Jordan and Godfrey Masauli, the subject of “The Boy Who Flies.”
Those interested in the School of Dreams can go to theschoolofdreams.org to find out more.
For information about “The Endless Chain,” visit theendlesschain.com.