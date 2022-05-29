It seems Yellowstone never disappoints.
Last Saturday Julie and I drove up to Yellowstone National Park to hike a trail in the north-central area called Hellroaring Creek. Along the way, we hit the usual wildlife jams. There were bison close to the road that slowed traffic down near Madison; a grizzly bear near the road north of Norris that had the rangers and the volunteer bear patrol out in numbers; and a black bear sow and cub near the road east of Mammoth Hot Springs that had the bear patrol out directing traffic. But the biggest thrill I got was seeing an adult badger about 3 miles up the trail out in the backcountry with no windshields or car doors between us.
This badger appeared to be in a hurry to do his badger things and only paused briefly to look over a couple of goofy-looking humans trying to take his photo.
Badgers are members of the weasel family and have the reputation of being mean SOBs, kind of like a smaller version of a wolverine. I figured this one must be doing well considering all the ground squirrels in the neighborhood for him to munch on.
The Hellroaring Creek Trail is a scenic treat. It starts off heading down to a crossing over the Yellowstone River. The deep gorge is crossed on a suspension bridge with a sign saying the bridge capacity is six-pack animals. After the bridge, the trail has a few junctions. Some routes go down the Yellowstone River on its way to Gardner, Mont., just north of the park border. We chose a trail leading upstream on Hellroaring Creek. Our goal was to hike northeast along the creek to a stock bridge that crosses Hellroaring Creek.
It was along this section of trail that we saw bison in the distance and Mr. Badger near the creek. We also met a young couple from the Czech Republic who were backpacking through the park. Maybe we’ll see them again. They said they were stopping off in Idaho Falls on their way south.
Hellroaring Creek is in full spring runoff and looks more like a river than a creek.
From the trailhead to the stock bridge up Hellroaring Creek is 3.5 miles.
I have hiked part of this trail in the past. One year I hiked from the suspension bridge across the Yellowstone River, down to a ford across Hellroaring Creek not far from where the creek joins the river. Feeling spunky on that trip, I forded the creek and day-hiked the trail along the Yellowstone River all the way to Gardner (about 13 miles). Current conditions make fording the creek very dangerous. It was an interesting experience hiking from the backcountry into a town. From the town, I hitched a ride back to the Hellroaring Creek Trailhead. A couple let me ride in the back of their pickup truck (I must have looked and smelled a bit dangerous).
There are several backcountry campsites off the trails in this area and a ranger cabin. Backcountry campsites are now reservable online, or you can do it the old-fashioned way of showing up at a ranger station/visitor center and begging for an available site. The campsites we saw off Hellroaring Creek had bear poles to hang food from.
While many of the park’s trails are still wet or even under snow, Hellroaring Creek Trail is at a lower elevation than most of the park and tends to dry out sooner.
That said, we did get snowed on during our drive out of the park after our hike. We did come across the same bear jams on the way home three hours later. I’m guessing the bears were enjoying the attention.