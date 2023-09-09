When we arrived at the top of Table Rock Mountain in the Teton Range last week, all we saw were mists of white.

Few people were sticking around on the summit because the clouds were swirling around the top with a stiff breeze and the temperature had dropped at least 15 degrees from an already chilly morning.


Jerry Painter can be reached at jerrypainter00@gmail.com.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.