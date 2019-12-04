Toward the end of November 2002, Lauren DeLand’s body started to ache. Her head hurt. She was fatigued. Barely able to get up in the mornings, she slept most days, flip-flopping between the bed and the couch.
The athletic and driven 20-year-old studying pre-med at Eastern Washington University wasn’t worried. She had the flu. She’d recover.
Except, she didn’t.
Now, 17 years, 8,000 miles and 1 million vertical feet later, she still struggles with those symptoms – a never-ending flu of sorts – also known as chronic fatigue syndrome.
“It totally ripped apart my life,” DeLand said. “It took away everything I knew or identified as. And one of those things was being an athlete.”
Which made Nov. 2 all the more remarkable.
On that day, the 37-year-old stepped from Montana into Canada, thus completing a six-month continuous hike from Mexico to Canada. It was her third long-distance thru-hike since 2016.
Those final snowy steps put DeLand in elite company: She is now a Triple Crowner having completed the 2,200-mile Appalachian Trail, the 2,650-mile Pacific Crest Trail and the 3,100-mile Continental Divide Trail. Only 396 hikers have been officially recognized as Triple Crowners, with unofficial estimates putting the number of finishers around 600.
“Lauren has now spent 16 months of her life outside sleeping on the ground every night, walking 25 miles a day on average,” said her husband and hiking partner, Travis Nichols.
‘I hike a little different’
Nichols and DeLand started their journey April 22 at the Crazy Cook Monument in New Mexico’s boot heel. There, a barbed wire fence marks the border between the U.S. and Mexico. They lifted the fence, placed one foot into Mexico and were off.
For the next 800 or so miles, they trekked through the desert, which Nichols called “the land of enchantment.” They started slowly, allowing their bodies to adapt to the grind of trail life and soaking in the stark beauty. Because of her disease, having time to recover properly from physical exertion is vital for DeLand. In an effort to do that, they kept their daily mileage to around 25, religiously avoiding sunburns.
One of the cruelties of Chronic Fatigue Syndrome is that it makes sleeping hard. For DeLand, 10 hours of quality sleep a night is a must. A comfortable sleeping set-up was vital.
“I hike a little different,” she said. “Ultralight backpacking is very popular. … People get down to a base weight of 10 pounds. I don’t get that option, because my sleep needs are more.”
She brought a pillow and a thick sleeping pad and sleeping bag – items most thru-hikers would consider heavy luxuries. All told, her pack weighed 22 pounds without food or water. Nichols’ pack weighed more than that, although he intentionally never weighed it.
“It’s just better not to know,” he said.
From New Mexico, the duo passed into Colorado. Here they faced their first major obstacle. This year, the snowpack in Colorado (and the Rocky Mountains in general) was 751 percent higher than normal after late spring and early summer storms.
That meant hikers heading north were faced with hundreds of miles of deep, mountain snow. For Nichols and DeLand, doing the trip south to north in one continuous push was worth the effort. So they shipped their skis and avalanche gear from Spokane and headed into the Colorado snow.
Throughout New Mexico, they’d often run into and camped with some of the 400 or so other hikers doing the CDT in 2019.
The snow changed that. The majority of those hikers opted to either skip that section and come back later, or start hiking from the north instead, to give the Rocky Mountains time to melt out. Only five other people pushed through the Colorado snow, they estimate.
“It was full spring ski mountaineering,” Nichols said.
That section was one of the hardest, if not the hardest, part of the trip – physically and mentally. The snow brought a host of associated risks, particularly avalanches. Nichols, an experienced ski-mountaineer, ended up having to “guide” DeLand, who has less experience with technical mountain terrain and had never snow-camped prior to the trip, although she was an experience backcountry skier.
They persisted. After 200 snowy miles, they finished that section of the trip and shipped their skis home. Continuing through Colorado, they stayed as high as they could. While the Continental Divide Trail is, at points, a designated trail, there are many possible variations. DeLand and Nichols decided from the outset they would stay as high as they could and summit peaks when possible.
“You can never say my CDT hike was the same as anybody else, because there are always going to be different choices about the path you take.” Nichols said.
The people and the culture
Throughout the trek, they noticed major cultural differences. In New Mexico, they were greeted enthusiastically and, often, with awe. “You’re doing what?” people would wonder. “You’re hiking for how long?”
That was not the case in Colorado. Flooded with outdoor adventurers, whether it’s the hoards of hikers hoping to summit one of the state’s highest mountains, or racers training for the infamous Leadville 100, the fact that they were hiking the CDT was not a big deal.
“You’re so not cool in Colorado,” he said. “It’s a totally different culture there. Everyone is fit. Everyone is healthy and super active.”
At the same time they saw stark socioeconomic differences. In New Mexico, they passed trailers in the desert, their occupants clearly living on the edge of things, struggling to find food and health care.
In Colorado, hotel prices double or triple on the weekends in advance of the crowds. Weekend warriors regularly spend thousands of dollars on gear, lodging transportation and food.
“The CDT is a trail of extremes. It’s a trail of high and low temperatures. A trail of high and low elevations,” Nichols said. “It’s also cultural extremes. It’s also economic and poverty extremes.”
Those cultural differences only continued. By August, they’d made it to Wyoming entering the state at Battle Pass. As they headed into the nearest town to shower and rest, a man pulled up in a well-used orange 1970s Ford and, with a cigarette hanging from his lip, offered them a beer.
They turned down the beer but took the ride.
‘How do you guys look more buff now?’
Because of DeLand’s disease, the duo took impeccable care to eat and drink well (thus declining the beer).
For many thru-hikers, food is simply fuel. When hikers arrive in a town, they buy what they can. In practice, that may mean Snickers bars, Cheetos, peanut butter and flour tortillas. Often all together.
This wouldn’t work for them.
“Everything about our hike had to be designed about my recovery every night,” DeLand said.
Since the diagnosis, DeLand and Nichols have experimented with their diets, trying to see what works best. The knowledge gained from years of trial and error allowed them to meticulously plan and pack their food.
For breakfast most days, they ate chia seeds. Dried fruits and nuts were their snacks. Lunch was some type of protein, generally a salmon, chicken or tuna packet. For dinner they had a grain (brown rice, quinoa or couscous, for example) with dried vegetables.
They packed all this food in advance of their trip and shipped more than 30 packages to post offices and hotels along their route. At packing parties before the trip, friends mixed spices into Ziploc bags full of grain and veggies.
While this extra effort was necessitated by DeLand’s health, it paid dividends in other ways. By the time they hit Wyoming, hikers heading the other direction were commenting on their physique. One, who they’d first met in New Mexico asked, “How do you guys look more buff now?”
While most thru-hikers lost muscle during their hikes, DeLand and Nichols gained muscle, despite eating about 3,000 calories per day.
“Over the long haul, the differentiating factor in health is diet,” Nichols said. “And we’ve lived that and understand really clearly that you are what you eat.”