When Christopher Lowery killed Lloyd Magruder in his sleep with an axe one night in 1863, he had no idea that his murderous act would secure both of them a place in Idaho history. Lowery, along with his two conspirators, had the ignominious distinction of being the first “legal executions” in the Idaho Territory one year later. As for Magruder, that is a different story.

For Magruder, a freighter whose wagons hauled goods between Virginia City, Montana Territory and Lewiston, Idaho Territory, the story continues today. The site of his death, and those of four of his employees, was memorialized as the Magruder Massacre Site, and the route he followed across the Bitterroot Mountains became known as the Magruder Corridor.

Terry Thomas is a wildlife biologist and naturalist. You can read more of his work on his website, www.nature-track.com, or pick up a copy of “The Best of Nature,” a collection of more than 100 of Thomas’s best nature essays at the Post Register. Follow him on Facebook, Nature-track.

