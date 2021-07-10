A friend had the suggestion that it would be fun to get up early and ride our bikes down to the flag ceremony and breakfast at the Taylor community park on July 3.
So a handful of bike riders showed up at a rendezvous point on Sunnyside Road at 5:45 a.m. and off we went. Some of us had to throw in a side trip up the hill at the Country Club Golf Course. After my bike computer said I’d gone 15 miles, we arrived at the park east of Shelley just as the color guard was assembling for the flag ceremony.
After some patriotic words and a blessing on the food and our country, lines formed for the pancakes, eggs and sausage.
Breakfast always tastes a little better after some exercise.
My sweetheart drove down to meet me there and we left from the party to drive down to the Blackfoot River canyon to get in some morning rock climbing.
I changed out of my spandex cycling clothes and into a T-shirt and shorts because spandex for rock climbers went out of style about 30 years ago.
We climbed at the basalt cliffs called The Playground. The wall is in the shade for most of the morning. We were able to climb about three routes before the sun began bearing down on the wall. Farther upstream in the canyon a few hundred yards, the Boot Camp Wall with about eight routes, remains in the shade an hour or so longer.
At about 5:30 to 6 p.m., the Playground wall goes back into the shade and becomes a good afterwork option for summer rock climbing.
Other summer, after work, rock climbing destinations include the Paramount wall near Kelly Canyon, the RPM wall up Wolverine Canyon from the Playground, and Crank Cave, about a half mile down the road heading east from the Playground.
A thing happened while we were at the Playground. Two guys from Colorado were climbing nearby. The first guy, who was unfamiliar with the wall, climbed a 5.9 (semi-challenging). Instead of leaving all the protective gear on the bolted hangers, he cleaned them off as he rappelled down. I assumed the second guy was going to top rope the route. Instead, the second guy free soloed up the same route and when he arrived at the top, he hooked into the rope and rappelled down. It was one of those Alex Honnold kind of things.
If you we’re paying attention it might have gone unnoticed. My sweetheart didn’t notice. “He did what!?”
I was thinking, “Oh, they’re from Colorado. Everyone climbs crazy hard from Colorado.”
Perhaps some definitions will help. Free climbing, is climbing a route using a rope, harness and protective gear to catch you if you fall. Hanging on the rope or pulling on your gear is called cheating or aid climbing. Free soloing is to climb without any protective gear. If you fall, you will likely die.
For a full dose of what free soloing is, watch the Oscar-winning documentary film, “Free Solo.”
I recall many years ago when I was first learning to climb, that the route the free soloist was on at the Blackfoot River playground was a serious challenge. Now, although it’s a warm-up route for me, I would never dream of free soloing it — it does have some loose rock sections.
Most of the famous free solo climbers have a short life expectancy. As the saying goes: “There are bold climbers and there are old climbers, but there are no old bold climbers.”