I decided to take some of my own advice and hike a local trail during the Thanksgiving holidays.
In our case, we weren’t anywhere near eastern Idaho. We were visiting our son in Colfax, Washington. We also had a daughter and her family who joined us. There were bodies, shoes, clothes and whatnots crammed into almost every room in the house. The kitchen was stacked with food to prepare and the refrigerator was crammed full. It was a glorious chaos.
After the day of eating too much, we gathered in cars and traveled to the Colfax Trail on the edge of town. This is a 5-to-6-mile roundtrip trail that is nearly perfectly flat. It was once a railroad bed. Great for kids. The route is maintained by the Whitman County (Washington) Parks as a nature preserve.
It follows the Palouse River and is adjacent to private land used mostly for cattle grazing. The nearby cows keep the kids occupied with something to see.
The river often attracts some wildlife. Other than deer tracks, we only saw a great blue heron and a few crows, magpies and songbirds, and one brown cow mixed in with all the black ones. There were only a few other groups of hikers on the trail.
The trail starts out in some open fields and eventually enters some forested areas with mature Ponderosa pines. Along the river are willows and grass.
One thing that got our full attention (at least my son and I) was the tall, vertical basalt rock cliffs, mostly on the other side of the river on private land. I’d love to chat with the owner and tell them of the great climbing potential the rock walls appeared to have. Rock cliffs don’t have any grazing or agricultural potential, but climbers know what to do with them. Considering that the Palouse region has little to offer rock climbers — most of the Palouse is fertile, rolling hills of farmland — the rock walls along the Colfax Trail call out. We couldn’t see any way to check out the walls up close without wading across the river. That was not something we wanted to do on a 40-degree day.
The trail ends after close to 3 miles. There once was a bridge at this point that crossed the river and entered a train tunnel on the other side. The tunnel is still there and is probably now the domain of bats and spiders. At this point, you come up against fences and “No Trespassing” signs. Time to turn around and retrace the path. We hustled back when we heard the call of leftover Thanksgiving pie.
Kelly Canyon Ski resort has replaced one of its double chairlifts, Chair 4, with a new Skytrac fixed-grip triple lift, according to the Idaho Ski Area Association. The new lift — the resort’s first since the 1970s — ascends 600 vertical feet beyond the old one and allows lift riders to reach terrain that was once only accessible by boot packing.
Kelly Canyon has cleared more trees to open up more skiable acres on the mountain and replaced the bunny hill rope tow with a magic carpet lift.
The resort also bought a new Latitude 90 snowmaking machine to help out on the hill and it may also see some use in the summertime to stage rail jams.
Also, the lodge has been given a new facelift.