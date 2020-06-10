I recently bumped into an Idaho Falls friend (not literally, that would violate social distancing). He’s super big on triathlons and cycling races. He often places or wins his age category in many of them.
He was telling me that he signed up for at least five events the first of this year that have, one by one, been canceled because of the pandemic.
“I think every event is going to be canceled this year. But they usually wait about 30 days or less before the event to cancel,” he said. “You can get about half of your money back or all of the money applied to next year.”
I told him I had signed up to do a two-man relay in the Logan to Jackson cycling race scheduled for September. More people know it as LOTOJA. It is one of my motivators this year to get in shape. I can’t let down my partner. He nominated me to ride the mountain stages (thanks a lot buddy).
“It will cancel,” my triathlete friend said. “Too many people to manage.”
“We’ll see,” I said. The event organizers mentioned something about changing things up, chasing most of the public and support crews away.
In the meanwhile, he said it is good that he has a variety of interests besides triathlons and cycle races.
“It’s just a different year. In years past, I’ve always said I wasn’t getting enough time on my paddle board,” he said. “This year, I’ll do some of those things I’ve been neglecting.”
I met him at the local rock climbing gym. He had a score card in his hand to climb 150 routes before the summer was through to earn a “vertical mile.” Rock climbing wasn’t going to be neglected this year.
One event that looks like it will happen is the International Climbers’ Festival in Lander, Wyo. The event was postponed from July to Aug. 14-16. Tickets for the event go on sale Monday. For information and tickets, go to climbersfestival.org/tickets. The festival features fun events and two awesome climbing venues: Wild Iris and Sinks Canyon. There’s also free camping at the city park.
Another activity that doesn’t get canceled much is hiking. Most of the trails below 10,000 feet are snow free. Time to get out and have some fun.
The Idaho Parks and Recreation is encouraging hikers, horseback riders and mountain bikers to help fund trail upkeep by purchasing an Idaho Trails Supporter sticker for $10.
“Your donation will help sustain Idaho’s 10,000 miles of non-motorized trails,” Parks and Recreation proclaims. “Each year, paths close because of the lack of upkeep and use – many going for good.”
To learn more and to buy a sticker, go to parksandrecreation.idaho.gov.