You know talk is getting serious around the dinner table when a friend asks to see your alcohol burning pack stove.
The dinner dishes had all been cleared and talk had turned to past adventures, upcoming adventures and one-of-these-days adventures. I was extolling the virtues of the weigh-nothing stove I had used on my summer solo tour bike ride down the Cascades from Mount Rainier National Park to Crater Lake National Park.
“It’s a commercial-built thing that works great and won’t let you down — no moving parts,” I said.
“Let’s see it,” a friend said.
I left the table and went digging in the basement gear room, returning a few minutes later with the brass beauty. “Cost me about $15,” I said. “It’s better than those homemade pop can stoves because it has a lid that seals in unused fuel.”
My stove has a custom pot stand made from a Dinty Moore stew can painted black.
After we talked about stoves for several minutes, the conversation moved to our next big adventures.
One woman said she was craving camping. I longed to go on a ski backpacking trip and some summer backpacking and tour biking trips. Feeling the gear in my hands wasn’t helping me fight back an infectious case of wanderlust.
It always hits about mid-February. I hear of friends playing in Mexico for a month or so on some popular limestone rock climbing crags or rich colleagues bicycling the southern route across the continent and I start investigating the possibilities.
I called the Yellowstone Backcountry Office this week and chatted with a ranger about the possibilities. Now it’s time to iron out the details.
• • •
The Idaho legislature is poised to scrap daylight saving time. Of course they didn’t consult me. In my book, daylight saving should be a national holiday. I love it. It means an extra hour of playing outside after work in spring and summer.
Without daylight saving, that hour of daylight comes before work. Everyone who likes to go fishing, biking, hiking, climbing or anything outside loves the extra hour of daylight after work.
I’m thinking some of the legislators must play golf. Without daylight saving, darkness comes on faster and playtime is cut short. I’m guessing these legislators aren’t thinking about outdoor recreation or those long summer evenings when it comes to the time shift.
Let’s all email, call or scream in their ears.