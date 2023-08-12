Just three years ago, a group of Idaho men traveled to an unnamed Western state and in an unnamed range of rugged mountains, hiked up a steep trail. At the top, they unraveled climbing ropes, stepped into harnesses and rappelled down into a fissure in the rocky face of the mountain.

The leader of the team had scouted the area previously with his aerial drone and was sure that there was an entrance to a cave there. With a little searching, they discovered the entrance he had envisioned and entered into a magical world, likely heretofore unseen by human eyes. This new cave, still a secret known only to this group, is deep, full of cave formations and the skulls of bighorn sheep, animals that hadn’t been seen in this range for 100 years.


Terry Thomas is a wildlife biologist and naturalist. You can read more of his work on his website, www.nature-track.com, or pick up a copy of “The Best of Nature,” a collection of more than 100 of Thomas’s best nature essays at the Post Register. Follow him on Facebook, Nature-track.

