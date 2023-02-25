The horrific earthquake that devastated parts of Turkey and Syria on Feb. 6 was the strongest, biggest and baddest earthquake that region has seen in a long time, and as of this writing, 37,600 deaths have been confirmed. This earthquake had “a magnitude of at least Mw 7.8, and a maximum Mercalli intensity of X (Extreme),” according to Wikipedia.

When I read that line, I realized that measuring earthquakes goes far beyond what those of my generation used to refer to as the Richter scale (used to measure earthquakes between 1935 and 1970). There are many different methods for measuring earthquakes, and as the previous quote indicates, earthquakes need to be measured in magnitude, intensity and energy release to make them comparable. I will say right up front that this is a very complex topic, and I will just barely crack the lid on it. For more information, I suggest going to https://www.usgs.gov/programs/earthquake-hazards/.


Terry Thomas is a wildlife biologist and naturalist. You can read more of his work on his website, www.nature-track.com, or pick up a copy of “The Best of Nature,” a collection of more than 100 of Thomas’s best nature essays at the Post Register. Follow him on Facebook, Nature-track.

