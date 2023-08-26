While on our annual backpacking trip to the Uinta Mountains of Utah, my son and his kids and I were blessed without news of the world for several days. When I was driving home last Saturday, my brother called to chat and mentioned the Category 4 hurricane building off the Baja Peninsula and the far-reaching effects of this storm, which was news to me. I was a little surprised that the storm was being called a hurricane, as it was my understanding that hurricanes were a function of the Atlantic and that in the Pacific they were called cyclones.
As it turns out, I was kind of correct, at least in principle. Hurricanes and typhoons are both tropical cyclones and a storm is called a hurricane, a typhoon or a cyclone depending on where it occurs in the world. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration: “In the North Atlantic, central North Pacific, and eastern North Pacific, the term hurricane is used. The same type of disturbance in the Northwest Pacific is called a typhoon. Meanwhile, in the South Pacific and Indian Ocean, the generic term tropical cyclone is used, regardless of the strength of the wind associated with the weather system.”
All three of these events, hurricanes, typhoons and cyclones, are rotating systems of clouds and thunderstorms that originate over tropical or subtropical waters. These are low-pressure areas with a definite center or eye and an undefined edge (no “front” where there is a definite difference in climatic conditions). There actually is one difference. Storms spin counterclockwise in the Northern Hemisphere and clockwise in the Southern Hemisphere.
As the weekend progressed, this Category 4 hurricane, called Hilary, slammed into Mexico’s Baja, then slowed down and was degraded first to a Category 1 hurricane and then to a tropical storm. I did know that a tropical storm is weaker than a hurricane, but I didn’t know why. The only difference between a tropical depression, a tropical storm and various degrees of a hurricane (categories 1 to 5) is wind speed. When sustained wind speeds reach 39 mph, a tropical depression transitions to a tropical storm. When the wind speed increases by 35 mph, reaching sustained winds of 74 mph or more, it becomes a Category 1 hurricane (or typhoon or cyclone, depending on where it occurs). When sustained wind speed reaches 96 mph, it becomes a Category 2; at 111 mph it becomes a Category 3; at 130 mph sustained winds, it becomes a Category 4 hurricane where substantial damage, even to well-built structures, can be expected. At 157 mph the hurricane enters Category 5 where catastrophic damage is almost certain.
So, Hilary dropped windspeed from a minimum of 130 mph to a maximum of 74 mph, fading from a Category 4 hurricane to a tropical storm. In comparison of the two, it might seem that California’s worries were over. However, 74 mph is the sustained wind, gusts can run much higher so the potential for damage is still there. In addition, 3 inches of rain were expected, and flooding was still a big concern. This was the first tropical storm to hit California in 84 years, and they were wise to prepare for flooding and to encourage people to stay home.
All of this made me reconsider just how prepared I am for a natural disaster. A review of my physical situation is definitely in order as a disaster that tests my physical preparedness is not out of the question, even in Idaho.
Tropical storms and even Category 4 or 5 hurricanes are not unknown in my personal life either. How well I deal with the battering, high water and gale-force winds depends upon preparedness of a different kind. Whether I emerge wounded and disfigured, but triumphant, or face-down in the waves, will depend upon my inner readiness and preparation.
Terry Thomas is a wildlife biologist and naturalist. You can read more of his work on his website, www.nature-track.com, or pick up a copy of “The Best of Nature,” a collection of more than 100 of Thomas’s best nature essays at the Post Register. Follow him on Facebook, Nature-track.
