While on our annual backpacking trip to the Uinta Mountains of Utah, my son and his kids and I were blessed without news of the world for several days. When I was driving home last Saturday, my brother called to chat and mentioned the Category 4 hurricane building off the Baja Peninsula and the far-reaching effects of this storm, which was news to me. I was a little surprised that the storm was being called a hurricane, as it was my understanding that hurricanes were a function of the Atlantic and that in the Pacific they were called cyclones.

As it turns out, I was kind of correct, at least in principle. Hurricanes and typhoons are both tropical cyclones and a storm is called a hurricane, a typhoon or a cyclone depending on where it occurs in the world. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration: “In the North Atlantic, central North Pacific, and eastern North Pacific, the term hurricane is used. The same type of disturbance in the Northwest Pacific is called a typhoon. Meanwhile, in the South Pacific and Indian Ocean, the generic term tropical cyclone is used, regardless of the strength of the wind associated with the weather system.”


Terry Thomas is a wildlife biologist and naturalist. You can read more of his work on his website, www.nature-track.com, or pick up a copy of “The Best of Nature,” a collection of more than 100 of Thomas’s best nature essays at the Post Register. Follow him on Facebook, Nature-track.

