A Yellowstone National Park ranger stepped out of his vehicle at the visitors center in West Yellowstone, Montana and I asked him how the road into the park was for cycling.
“It’s good,” he said. “A little icy along the edges.”
“I was planning to ride into the park today,” I said.
“You definitely should,” he said. “I’m going to ride it today myself but I’m waiting until noon.”
There was wisdom in his timing. It was 7:30 a.m. Monday morning and my phone said it was 21 degrees. I sat in my car until about 8 a.m. fussing with clothes and my bicycle. I was stalling, waiting for the sun to do its job before I started riding into the park. When I started riding, it was maybe 23 degrees.
My plan was to ride all the way to Mammoth Hot Springs and back, about 97 miles. I chose Monday because it was the best weather window with sunshine and minimal wind predicted. Monday’s ride was my first outdoor road bike ride of the year. As the saying goes: Go big or go home.
The park roads are closed to public vehicles until April 21. There were still a few vehicles on the road. One seemed to pass about every 5 or 10 minutes, otherwise, it was like riding a giant bike path through one of the world’s coolest parks.
Being the first down the road into the park is nice because you often see critters before everyone scares them away. My first non-flying animal was a coyote still dressed in his winter coat. The canine paused to look at me, and I asked it how it was doing but I don’t think it understood English.
The first thing I noticed besides the amazing beauty of the park this time of year was the depth of the snow. The wall of snow along the sides of the road is the highest I’ve ever seen in spring. With warmer temps coming, fat liquid fingers from melting snow were spreading across the road in places. Some of the water was freezing, making for spicy crossings for my skinny tires during the frosty hours of the morning.
I came around a corner while riding uphill toward Gibbon Falls and hit a large swath of black ice with a thin film of water on top. It would be hard to walk across this road, let alone ride it. My bike zipped out from under me, and I landed on my back. The good news was that my lunch and other items in my back jersey pockets cushioned my fall. The bad news was my sandwich, banana and my wife’s lemon custard pie took a whack. I walked up the hill past the black ice section, and the cleats on my clip-in bike shoes helped me over the ice.
There was also a small snow slide off the steep hillside that was covering most of the road. That also became another walking section.
Past that hill, most of the road was fine the rest of the way to Mammoth.
I rolled into Mammoth Hot Springs and bought a snack at the general store and ate it at the picnic table outside with my smashed lunch about 11:30 a.m. I called my sweetheart, and we discussed the condition of my banana.
On the way back to West Yellowstone, the temperatures were almost summery — the icy spots were just wet. There were more cyclists and more bison on the road this time of day. The bison at least tolerated the pedaling humans, allowing us to sneak by. I counted more e-bikes than regular bikes. Some of the e-bike riders were with guided groups.
Most of the riders were going into the park to one of the main intersections, such as Madison Junction and turning around and heading back (about 28 miles roundtrip). Those coming up from Mammoth Hot Springs were turning around at about Roaring Mountain. A few were riding the 49-mile distance and shuttling back or riding back the next day. I didn’t see any other crazies going for the full “there and back.”
When I arrived back in West Yellowstone, my bike computer said I was just under 97 miles. I rode back and forth across town until I reached 100 miles, then packed up and tried not to fall asleep driving home.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.