Many people don’t believe that federal agencies, or state agencies for that matter, care about or want input from the public they serve. That is not the case. The public input process is actually integral to many planning processes and implementation of actions cannot proceed without it.
However, understanding when, where and how to give comments is sometimes confusing. Using the current Bureau of Land Management’s Draft Environmental Assessment for travel management in eastern Idaho as an example, I will try to demystify the process a bit.
First, you have to realize that there is a project that may concern you. You can visit the websites of just about any government agency and request to be placed on an email list that will notify you of upcoming projects. This is the best way to stay informed on projects that you might have an interest in. For the current project, you can find the EA by visiting the following website, https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/2022394/57, and clicking the documents button on the left side. There is also a link on this page for an interactive map of the proposed project and a participate now button where you can give comments. You can also email or snail mail your comments to the following: blm_id_usfo_east_tma@blm.gov or surface mail, BLM Upper Snake Field Office, 1405 Hollipark Drive, Idaho Falls, ID 83401. Respective websites will always have the contact information necessary for commenting.
There is a lot of information in an EA. You don’t need to read all of it to make important comments but you will need to understand the issues. It is always good to read the introduction and purpose and need statement, basically everything on pages 9-12 in this particular document. From there, if your interests are only in a specific area, you can look for references to that area in provided tables, graphs and charts, and the table of contents. Here, pages 16-24 cover how alternatives were arrived at and what the alternatives are. This is the meat of the proposal. However, to understand where they are coming from, the following section, affected environment and environmental effects, will need to be read or referenced as you consider the alternatives. This section extends from page 25 to page 124, so there is a lot of information there.
I might as well say it here, this is science. The document is full of graphs, charts and tables, and that is where you are going to find the most information. It is understandable but is professionally written, though not really in layman’s terms. You will have to put up with that.
Now, on to comments. If you use any method other than the “participate now” button, make sure you identify what document you are commenting on, as the agency may have several going at the same time. Whichever way you choose to submit them, your comments should reflect that you have read and carefully considered the document.
Develop your own opinion based on the information provided. Remember that the reason that there is a public input process is because there are many views and preferences out there, not just yours. In this particular case, there are those who feel every road and trail should allow motorized use and others who believe that they should be totally non-motorized. Within the motorized group, there are advocates for two-wheeled motorcycles and those with side-by-sides and still others who believe that everything should be open to full-sized pick-ups. Your opinions matter, but they aren’t the only ones out there.
Here are some tips from the Environmental Protection Agency on how to make comments:
— Be concise, but support your claims. Explain your views as clearly as possible, avoiding the use of profanity or personal threats. Explain why you agree or disagree; suggest alternatives and substitute language for your requested changes. Provide specific examples to illustrate your concerns and suggest alternatives.
— Base your comments on sound reasoning, scientific evidence and/or how you will be impacted by the agency’s proposal. Describe any assumptions and provide the technical information and/or data that you used. If you estimate potential costs or burdens, explain how you arrived at your estimate in sufficient detail to allow for it to be reproduced.
— Address trade-offs and opposing views.
— If you are commenting on a particular word, phrase or sentence, provide the page number, column and paragraph citation from the document. The comment process is not a vote — one well-supported comment is often more influential than a thousand form letters. See more tips by visiting https://www.epa.gov/dockets/commenting-epa-dockets.
Reviewing and commenting on a government document can be time-consuming, but if the issue is important to you, you should make the effort. You won’t regret being involved in the process.
Terry Thomas is a wildlife biologist and naturalist. You can read more of his work on his website, www.nature-track.com, or pick up a copy of “The Best of Nature,” a collection of more than 100 of Thomas’s best nature essays at the Post Register. Follow him on Facebook, Nature-track.
