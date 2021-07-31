I have a confession to make. When it comes to Pioneer Day, July 24th, I don’t first think of emigrants crossing the Great Plains to start anew in the distant West, or of celebrations in Salt Lake City or even the parades in St. Anthony.
The first thing I think of is huckleberries. It’s just the way my caveman-like stomach works.
Huckleberries traditionally ripen in the Kelly Canyon area right around Pioneer Day.
So this past weekend, when I got off work, my sweetheart and I drove up to the Kelly Canyon hills and found a place to pitch a tent. Next, we checked out our favorite picking spot and picked berries for a while.
It seemed a lot of people got the memo about Pioneer Day and berries. The pickers were out in droves. But not to worry. This year is a good berry year. We could see bushes loaded with berries from the car as we drove down the dusty road.
After we picked until our stomachs reminded us of dinner, we drove back to the Heise pizza parlor with purple fingers and loaded up on the combination special.
When we arrived back at our tent at dusk, a large black cow was standing next to it as if she was considering joining us. Nearby, another dozen cows were tucking in for the night. We apparently had crashed a bovine slumber party.
In the morning, all the doggies were gone. While we waited for the tent fly to dry in the sun, we did some nearby exploring and found patches of berry bushes so loaded that you could sit next to a bush and pick for several minutes. We might have a new favorite berry patch. As the saying goes: I would tell you where it is, but then I’d have to kill you.
By the time we were ready to leave for home, we had a gallon of berries.
While Julie drove home, I pulled the bike from the back of the pickup and rode it back to Idaho Falls.
This brings me to the next remarkable thing about this time of year: Our magic kitchen counter.
It started when we picked and pitted a giant bowl of pie cherries a couple weeks ago. I remember setting the cherries on the counter and returning home from work to find a freshly baked cherry pie. Nice!
Then we picked raspberries from the backyard, left them on the counter and later that day, a raspberry pie appeared. Oh yeah!
Next, I brought in a huge zucchini from the garden and set it on the counter. Later that day there was zucchini brownies and zucchini bread where the squash once sat. Sweet!
While I was riding my bike home from Kelly Canyon, no doubt the huckleberries found their way onto the magic kitchen counter top. There were warm chocolate chip-huckleberry muffins waiting. Magic!
I’m seriously in love with this kitchen counter.