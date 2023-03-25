Imagine holding a glass, working a shovel, brushing your teeth, manipulating a cell phone or building something, anything, without the use of your thumbs. Thumbs are one of the things that separate humans from much of the rest of the animal world. They have shaped our history by allowing us to build and manipulate complex tools and weapons that would have been otherwise impossible to do.

Lots of animals have thumbs, but what makes humans different is that our thumbs are opposable. That means that our thumb is capable of being moved freely and independently and works in “opposition” to the fingers on the same hand. We can rotate our thumb to touch the tip of each of our other digits, fingerprint to fingerprint.


Terry Thomas is a wildlife biologist and naturalist. You can read more of his work on his website, www.nature-track.com, or pick up a copy of “The Best of Nature,” a collection of more than 100 of Thomas’s best nature essays at the Post Register. Follow him on Facebook, Nature-track.

