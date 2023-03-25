Imagine holding a glass, working a shovel, brushing your teeth, manipulating a cell phone or building something, anything, without the use of your thumbs. Thumbs are one of the things that separate humans from much of the rest of the animal world. They have shaped our history by allowing us to build and manipulate complex tools and weapons that would have been otherwise impossible to do.
Lots of animals have thumbs, but what makes humans different is that our thumbs are opposable. That means that our thumb is capable of being moved freely and independently and works in “opposition” to the fingers on the same hand. We can rotate our thumb to touch the tip of each of our other digits, fingerprint to fingerprint.
It is a short list of animals that can claim opposable thumbs. The ones that come closest to humans are the great apes with which we share 97% similarities in DNA. Other species that are often mentioned as having opposable thumbs include gibbons, most African and Asian monkeys, some new world monkeys, lemurs, possums (native to Australia and Indonesia) and opossums, giant pandas, red pandas, chameleons and members of the tree frog family, Phyllomedusa, such as the waxy monkey leaf tree frog.
Other than the great apes, few, if any, of these species have true opposable thumbs. For instance, with the giant panda and the red panda (completely unrelated species), their “thumb” is actually an elongated section of the carpal bone, which is part of the wrist. It is often referred to as a false thumb, but it serves the purpose of an opposable thumb allowing the animals to grasp branches while climbing. However, the “thumb” doesn’t rotate or bend, rather, the fingers move toward it.
With most of the other species mentioned, the thumbs vary quite a bit and most are referred to as pseudo-opposable, meaning that they function like an opposable thumb — they can move — but are not quite as or even close to as useful as a truly opposable thumb. They can grasp branches or food, but manipulation of tools and complex items is limited.
Some species have a big toe on the hind foot that is opposable as well. Others, such as the chameleons, split each foot so that two digits act as thumbs and three as fingers/toes. The tree frogs do not use their “thumb” for anything but climbing, but it serves them well there.
Although our thumb contains only two joints as compared to three joints on each finger, it is longer than that of other primates. Because of this, we are unique in that we can touch the tips of our thumb and little finger, creating greater opportunities in dexterity. In addition, we have more and larger muscles controlling our thumb than any other primate. Together, this gives us greater strength for precision grips and the best dexterity in the animal kingdom.
Just to prove how important our opposable thumbs are, I offer readers a challenge. Using some easily removable tape, temporarily fasten your thumb against the side of your hand. With your thumb immobilized, attempt to do some of the common functions you do each day. For instance, try eating soup with a spoon. Try picking up a quarter from the floor. Try to open a jar or put a lid on a bottle of milk. I think you will find that most of these simple tasks become more complex, requiring the use of both hands or tools or both. Some may just seem impossible at first.
Due to injuries, I have had occasion to have to live temporarily without one of my thumbs. I quickly came to appreciate just how important this trait is in making us uniquely human.
Terry Thomas is a wildlife biologist and naturalist. You can read more of his work on his website, www.nature-track.com, or pick up a copy of “The Best of Nature,” a collection of more than 100 of Thomas’s best nature essays at the Post Register. Follow him on Facebook, Nature-track.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.