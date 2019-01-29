Four video cameras may seem like a lot, but Jeremy Chvilicek wants to capture all of the action when he goes goose hunting.
He’ll attach one camera to his shotgun pointing forward to film his shots, another pointing backward in wide-angle to show him when he shoots, another set up in the goose decoys to film from the field and one on his Labrador retriever to capture his dog’s fetching.
“That’s why I have four cameras,” he said, and laughed.
Chvilicek was manning the Tactacam booth at the Great Rockies Sportshow in the MetraPark Expo Center on Friday, the first day of the show. Tactacam is a camera system specifically designed to film hunting whether with a rifle, shotgun or bow. (Montana law does not allow electronic attachments like a camera to be attached to hunting bows.)
Chvilicek, who lives in Bozeman, is hoping to sell a few of Tactacam’s latest offering – the 5.0. camera can shoot wide angle or has an eight-power zoom. Newly developed is an attachment that lets the hunter record the view through their rifle scope when they shoot. What’s more, a wi-fi connection lets the hunter stream the event live, if they wish. Want to see the animal’s reaction in slow motion? There’s a setting for that, as well.
When Chvilicek sets up several cameras he uses one remote to turn them all on at once.
“You don’t have to be the camera guy who doesn’t get to hunt,” he said.
The unit’s rechargeable batteries last for 2.5 hours. The micro SD cards hold up to 64 gigabytes of information. With multiple batteries and cards, Chvilicek said he can film all day if he wants.
The founder of the company is Ben Stern, a former Catholic college photography professor in Wisconsin. He told Wisconsin Outdoor Pursuits in a 2015 interview that he’d been working on the project for five years before going to market in 2013.
In 2015, the company began building a new facility in Caledonia, Minnesota, which opened in 2016 as the company’s headquarters.
Company president Jeff Peel told Working Class Bowhunter in a podcast from the recent Archery Trade Association convention that the cameras were built to film at a distance, as opposed to the more popular wide-angle sports cameras.
“That’s really what we set out to change,” he said.