Elk herd

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game will hold a series of open houses in February to discuss the 2019-20 big game hunting seasons.

 Roger Phillips / Idaho Fish and Game

Idaho Department of Fish and Game staff will hold a series of open houses around the state to talk to hunters about their preferences for rules and seasons for the upcoming big game hunts.

The department will also provide a list of proposed rule changes for the 2019-20 big game hunting seasons before the first meetings, and people will be able to see those proposals and comment online.

The Idaho Fish and Game Commission will review public comments, and are scheduled to set seasons and rules during its March 12-13 meeting in Boise.

Big game open houses

Southeast

Feb. 19, 6:30 to 9 p.m., Preston, Larsen-Sant Library, 109 South 1st East

Feb. 20, 6:30 to 9 p.m., Blackfoot, City Hall Council Chambers, 157 North Broadway

Feb. 21, 6:30 to 9 p.m., Pocatello, Fish and Game regional office, 1345 Barton Road

Upper Snake

Feb. 12, 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Idaho Falls Fish and Game regional office, 4279 Commerce Circle

Feb. 13, 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Rexburg, Madison Jr. High School, 60 West Main Street

Feb. 19, 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Arco, Butte Middle/High School, 120 South Water Street

Salmon

Feb. 19, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m, Salmon Fish and Game regional office, 99 Hwy. 93 North

Feb. 20, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Challis Community Events Center, 411 Clinic Road

