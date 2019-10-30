With most general deer seasons completed, hunters are reminded to turn in their hunter reports.
Whether or not hunters harvested any deer, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game wants to know what happened. Reports can be filed online at idfg.huntfishidaho.net/login or by calling 877-268-9365. The online option includes a video to walk first-timers through the process. The phone option is available 24 hours a day, any day. Hunters should have their tag number ready.
“It will only take a few minutes of your time to fill out your hunter report, and your information is key to maintaining hunter opportunity and managing Idaho’s big game populations,” Fish and Game said in a news release. “Hunter data isn’t the only information we use to set hunting seasons, but it’s a very important component. When Fish and Game biologists don’t have reliable information on harvest and hunter success, they need to manage game more conservatively, which can mean more restrictive hunting, such as shorter seasons or fewer tags.”
Fish and Game said if hunters don’t report in a timely manner, staff will mail postcard reminders and do follow up phone calls to remind hunters.
Late season elk and deer hunts that extend into December can be reported after the hunts are over.