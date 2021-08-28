The forecast from Idaho Fish and Game for the fall big game hunting season is that opportunities should play out similar to last year, with a possible twist concerning the dry weather.
“There’s been no dramatic changes to the statewide populations for elk, mule deer and white-tailed deer up or down, and the statewide harvests for 2021 should also be similar to 2020,” Roger Phillips, spokesman for Fish and Game, said in a news release.
In eastern Idaho, elk numbers are strong and deer numbers are still in recovery mode.
“Our elk numbers are in a really good place,” said Curtis Hendricks, Upper Snake Region wildlife manager for Fish and Game. “Lots of awesome opportunities out there. The big thing for elk is what the weather and climate are going to do to the distribution. There may be things different from other years based on that. … It might make the elk behave a little different than in years past because of the dry year.”
In 2020, hunters harvested 22,776 elk, 24,809 mule deer and 24,849 whitetails. Elk harvest was above the 10-year average, and deer harvests were slightly below it. Success rates were 23 percent for elk hunters, 28 percent for mule deer hunters and 44 percent for whitetail hunters.
Hendricks said mule deer numbers in eastern Idaho are improving, but still trying to bounce back from a harsh winter four years ago.
“Deer hunting should be a little better than what it has been in the last couple of years because we have had a little better fawn survival over the last couple of winters,” Hendricks said. “It hasn’t been anything that’s blowing the doors off it, but it has been better than where we have been before.”
To help with the population rebuild, the Fish and Game Commission eliminated most of the antler-less hunts in eastern Idaho “to try to give the deer a break and see if there’s anything we can do on our end to assist in that recovery,” Hendricks said. “There is almost no antler-less harvest across the region on deer except on the Sand Creek population.”
It remains to be seen what the effects of the drought will have on big game hunting. Hendricks said the drought tends to push elk around more than deer.
“The numbers are still great, it just the availability of water and food resources,” he said.
With deer, Hendricks said hunters might find better success looking on northern slopes and greener areas.
Fish and Game officials suggested that 2021 might see a slightly lower statewide harvest because of fewer nonresident tags being sold.
Nonresident participation is limited in all deer and elk hunts, and for the first time, nonresidents are only allowed to hunt in one unit during general deer hunts, and their numbers are also limited in each elk zone, as well as a statewide cap on nonresident deer and elk tags.
Fish and Game said the intent was to redistribute nonresidents throughout the state and restrict their ability to hunt multiple units for deer.
“What effect those changes will have on harvest and overall hunter success remains to be seen,” Phillips said.
Wildfires also could have an effect on the upcoming hunt. Resident elk hunters are reminded that if they want to exchange an elk tag for another zone that could be limited by wildfires, or access restrictions, they must do so before their hunting season starts. For many archery hunts, that’s Aug. 30.
Hunters are also reminded to be cautious when building campfires and aware of any fire restrictions.
Eastern Idaho hunters are being asked to help out in the battle against chronic wasting disease. Hunters are asked to turn in samples for testing at check stations, barrels or at regional offices.
“We have yet to detect chronic wasting disease in the state of Idaho,” Hendricks said. “It doesn’t mean that it’s not here, we just haven’t detected it yet. It’s probably in low prevalence. We have a focus to monitor for chronic wasting disease all across the eastern part of the state.”