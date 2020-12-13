The 23-year community tradition of gathering to watch the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour in Idaho Falls and worldwide has been derailed this winter because of the pandemic.
No outrageous outdoor stunts or mountain culture films at the Colonial Theater to applaud. No door prizes giveaways, or cool exhibits in the lobby. But Banff Centre has not given up. This year the festival has gone online and “tickets” can still be purchased to at least two different shows of outdoor films that you watch at home.
“This might be the only year that anyone can watch it, not just those who get tickets (to the Colonial Theater),” said Amy Kafer, of the Idaho Falls Nordic Ski Patrol, the group that brings the film festival to Idaho Falls.
In recent years, the show has expanded to three nights of shows of different films and sold out or nearly sold out each night. If you didn’t get a ticket, you missed out.
The Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival is an annual event each fall where films produced from around the world (several hundred) are judged at the Banff Centre in Alberta, Canada. The most notable of the show – about 40 to 50 – are taken on a world tour and shown at about 500 locations worldwide. Only a handful of sites show the festival in Idaho.
This year, the Banff folks offer the films in two packages at $15 each available through the Idaho Falls Nordic Ski Patrol’s website at Ifnsp.org. You can buy both for $28. Access to the films will be available for the next 10 months. When you buy the permission to watch the films, the ski patrol is credited with about $2.50 for each purchase. The famous Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival introductory film can be seen at no cost online at www.youtube.com/watch?v=oT1w33vVXMY&feature=youtu.be
Longtime festival organizer for Idaho Falls, Clarke Kido, said in normal years the ski patrol nets about $7 to $8 per ticket.
“This is a no-risk contract,” Kido said of this year’s online sales. “There is no guaranteed fee that we pay back to Banff. So if we have zero sales, we don’t lose anything compared to the traditional contract which is about $3,000 per show no matter what. From that perspective we’re comfortable with this arrangement.”
Kido said the ski patrol has enjoyed money-making shows ever since bringing them to Idaho Falls 23 years ago. Prior to that, the patrol limped along financially with fundraisers and dances that produced little income. Proceeds from the Banff shows have paid for ski patrol equipment and training expenses, and extra funds benefit a variety of projects in the community. The money has been used to buy equipment for Bonneville School District 93’s ski program, a new yurt at Harriman State Park and trail grooming machines.
Kido has told his fellow ski patrollers this is his last year organizing the film festival. Kafer said no heir apparent has been tapped to take over the duties of the festival. “When I started this 23 years ago I could barely spell Banff,” Kido said of his role developing the festival. “It was I kind of learn as I go. The folks at Banff were very patient.”
Not everyone is lamenting this year’s disappearance of the traditional showing at the Colonial Theater.
“My wife is excited to be watching it from the comfort of her home surrounded by snacks and drinks without having to worry about parking and big crowds,” Kido said. “Even though we miss out on the excitement of the live performance and seeing a lot of friends, there is an advantage to being at home.”