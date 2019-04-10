Steelhead planted in two kids ponds
The Idaho Fish and Game’s Pahsimeroi Hatchery released 100 steelhead in both the Blue Mountain Pond and Kids Creek Pond this week.
The Blue Mountain Pond is next to the Challis golf course and the Kids Creek Pond is in Salmon. Both ponds will also be planted with hundreds of catchable rainbow trout next week, according to a Fish and Game news release.
Trophy-sized broodstock trout from Clear Springs Foods will also be stocked at Blue Mountain, Kids Creek, Hyde and Hayden Creek ponds this week. The trout will average 2.7 pounds.
The trout limit at the ponds is six. Steelhead in stocked ponds is considered trout.
Hyde Creek Pond is located south of Salmon on the road to Sunset Heights. Hayden Creek Pond is located 24 miles southeast of Salmon, then 3 miles up the Hayden Creek Road.
Winter wildlife closures extended
Because of lingering winter conditions, the Forest Service and Idaho Fish and Game and Wyoming Game and Fish are extending the winter closure in the Teton Basin Ranger District. The closure will remain in effect until April 30.
“Deer and elk are running on empty this time of year and it is critical for them to conserve energy,” says Fish and Game Wildlife Manager Curtis Hendricks. “Showing a little restraint to prevent the disturbance of these animals now, will have a huge benefit to our herds for the upcoming year.”
A map of the winter closure is available here, https://idfg.idaho.gov/sites/default/files/media/winterclosureext_8x11_port_20190409_tetonbasin_basemap.pdf