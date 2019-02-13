Hoof disease detected in Idaho elk for the first time
Idaho Fish and Game has confirmed a case of Treponema Associated Hoof Disease in an elk harvested by a hunter near Whitebird in 2018, which is the first animal diagnosed with TAHD in Idaho.
Fish and Game is asking people to report elk showing symptoms.
Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has established a research project at Washington State University to learn more about TAHD and its effect on elk populations. The samples from Idaho were sent to WSU for definitive diagnosis and testing.
TAHD is caused by a spirochete bacterium that causes hoof abnormalities and lameness in elk. This is the same hoof disease that has been observed in elk in Washington and Oregon. While TAHD is not a bacteria associated with domestic livestock, Fish and Game is coordinating with the Idaho State Department of Agriculture on the issue.
TAHD is a relatively new condition in elk that was first recognized in 2000 in Washington. Since then, the condition has been identified in several elk herds in Washington, and in 2014, it was found in Northwest Oregon.
Spring controlled turkey hunt application deadline is March 1
Hunters who are hoping to participate in a spring controlled turkey hunt have the rest of February to apply. The application period runs through March 1. Results will be made available by March 20.
Hunters may apply at any hunting and fishing license vendor or Fish and Game office; with a credit card by calling 800-554-8685; or online at idfg.huntfishidaho.net/login. A 2019 Idaho hunting license is required to apply.
There is a nonrefundable application fee of $6.25 for residents and $14.75 for nonresidents. Only one application per person or group will be accepted. Additional applications will result in all applications being declared ineligible.