Time here to apply for big game controlled hunts
It’s time to apply for fall controlled hunts for deer, elk, pronghorn and fall black bear.
The application period is May 1 through June 5. Resident Idaho hunters pay a $6.25 application fee, and nonresident applications are $14.75. You can apply online, at any license vendor, at Fish and Game offices or by phone at 800-554-8685. Remember that you will need a 2019 hunting license to apply for a controlled hunt, and mail in applications are no longer accepted.
A full list of the hundreds of controlled hunts offered can be found in the "2019-20 Big Game Seasons and Rules booklet," which is available at license vendors and Fish and Game offices in printed form.
You can also research last year's drawing odds for controlled hunts on Fish and Game's Hunt Planner. Drawing winners will be notified by July 10.
Enter the Super Hunt drawing for more chances at tags
The Super Hunt program is a separate and smaller pool of big game tags than the fall controlled hunts. For $6 per entry, a hunter can get added chances for controlled hunts (except black bear) because a Super Hunt tag is good for any controlled or general hunt for that specific species. Residents and nonresidents can enter the Super Hunt drawing without purchasing a license first. You can apply for Super Hunts at the same places you apply for other controlled hunts.
Unlike the controlled hunt applications, hunters can enter as many times as they want for Super Hunt tags. There are eight tags each for deer, elk and pronghorn, along with one moose tag, which will all be drawn in June.
There’s also one Super Hunt Combo up for grabs, which provides the lucky winner with one tag each for deer, elk, pronghorn and moose. Entries for the Super Hunt combo are $20 each, and hunters can also enter for the combo as many times as they like.
The deadline for the first Super Hunt drawing is May 31, which is sooner than the controlled hunt deadline on June 5. There's a second Super Hunt drawing in August.
Stocking schedule released for southeast region
Idaho Fish and Game will be stocking 35,000 catchable-sized trout during the month of May in several reservoirs, ponds and creeks in the southeast corner of the state.
Nearly 4,000 trout are scheduled to be stocked in Deep Creek Reservoir and Montpelier Reservoir during the first week of May. Another area due to receive 4,000 fish, include the Snake River at Three Layer Park and Pipeline.
For a complete listing of stocking locations and numbers, go to https://idfg.idaho.gov/fish/stocking/forecasts?rid=5.
The number of trout actually released may be altered by weather, water conditions, equipment problems or schedule changes. If delays occur, trout will be stocked when conditions become favorable.
Watch a sage grouse capture
Fish and Game has posted a fun video of biologists firing a net over a group of sage grouse in the Grassy Ridge fire area west of Rexburg recently.
The project was to fit female grouse with GPS transmitters in order to study how they nest, raise chicks and utilize the landscape after the massive Grassy Ridge fire this past year.
To view the video, go to https://idfg.idaho.gov/press/sage-grouse-fitted-gps-transmitters