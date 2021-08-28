When my friend and I awoke last Friday morning, Aug. 20, there were more than a couple hundred rock climbers camped next to us.
We were at the Idaho Mountain Festival at Castle Rocks State Park near Almo. The large lawn north of the entrance station was turned into a tent city.
I like to go to the festival adjacent to City of Rocks National Reserve because it’s a good excuse to climb and explore the fun granite spires.
We arose at a semi-urgent pace in hopes of beating the crowds out to the climbs of our choice. We didn’t have to get too concerned because a large percentage of the climbers had signed up for clinics on various demonstrations, such as self-rescue, sport anchors, multi-pitch management, etc., and wouldn’t be heading directly out to the crags.
We began hiking up the road toward the huge granite block dubbed Castle Rock when a pair of cars passed by us and parked at the base of the rock. A man got out of one SUV and a woman got out of a van. The two grabbed their climbing gear and a shaggy, tailless dog and started walking up the trail ahead of us. We quickly caught up to them and just before the trail sign that pointed to “Big Time,” they allowed us to pass them. I thought to myself, “They might regret that later.”
A few minutes later, we plopped our gear at the base of the most popular multi-pitch climb in the park.
“I can’t believe no one else is on this climb,” I told my three companions. None of them had been to Castle Rocks before, so I was playing tour guide.
A minute later, the couple with the shaggy dog appeared. They realized they had been aced out Big Time and moved down the wall to another climb. Luck favors the fleet of foot.
After I launched up the wall, more groups of climbers, more than a dozen, showed up to stare at the occupied route we had claimed, then moved on to other climbs.
Big Time is a four- to five-pitch route of easy, fun sport climbing almost to the tippy top of the Castle Rock formation, about 400 feet or so. There are decent chain link anchors at the tops of each pitch to hang from and belay your partner up. It was a great introductory climb for one in our group who was new to multi-pitch climbing. After arriving at the top, we looked down to see at least four other groups following up behind us.
We set up our rappel and took a line down to avoid the masses.
After Big Time, I was concerned that our next objective, a few single-pitch routes on the Poultry Pillar, would be grabbed by other climbers, but when we arrived, there was no one around except a pair of non-climbing hikers who paused to watch us crazies worry our way up the wall.
The day turned out to be perfect weather and casual climbing. Later, after stuffing ourselves at the festival dinner, we enjoyed one of the great luxuries of Almo, Durfee Hot Springs.