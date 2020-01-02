Beginning Wednesday, out-of-state residents riding off-highway vehicles in Idaho will be required to purchase a non-resident off-highway vehicle sticker.
The fee for the sticker will be the same $12 residents pay, according to a news release from the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation.
Before Idaho Legislature passed a law in the 2018-2019 session, non-residents who rode off-highway vehicles — such as ATVs, snowmobiles and motorbikes — were only required to purchase a sticker from their home state.
“As other states surrounding Idaho eliminated reciprocity, Idaho followed suit and voted to do the same,” according to the release.
The registration fees collected from both non-residents and residents help fund trail maintenance, education, mapping and enforcement efforts throughout Idaho, according to the release.
Non-residents can purchase the stickers at www.parksandrecreation.idaho.gov.