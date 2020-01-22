In the world of women hunters, a Franklin County girl is the "Ultimate Extreme Huntress."
Linsday Christensen, of Weston, was awarded the title Jan. 10 at a gala held in Dallas, Texas.
For much of the last year, Christensen has been involved in the competition. Winners of the "Extreme Huntress" contest from the last 10 years were interviewed a year ago, and four were chosen for the competition that was held last summer in Texas and Zimbabwe.
The complete competition was recorded and can be watched in 16 episodes at www.extremehuntress.com.
The women were judged 60 percent by judges, 30 percent by their skills and 10 percent by public voting. Christensen said competing against other champions was “way harder because the skill set between the women was a lot closer.
She feels it was her consistency that carried her to the top of the competition. She’s not one to show her emotions easily, and said she’s been told her serious demeanor can make her seem unapproachable, but on the other hand, people know what to expect from her.
And one of those things is her willingness to share what she knows.
She teaches Bow Hunter Education classes, 4-H archery classes, and has spent time with young women groups in the area as well. Part of her strength in the competition is the time she spends encouraging other girls to participate in hunting.
In addition to the classes she teaches, she plans to attend the Hunting Expo in Salt Lake City later this year and has interviewed with the Big Billy Kinder Outdoor Show, which can be heard around the country on the radio and on podcasts.
Christensen said the competition was a first for her in hunting Cape Buffalo, known as black death, due to their ferocity. It was also her first opportunity to hunt zebra. But she and her then fiancé, Chad Bassett, hunted eland and impala while in Africa two months earlier. They did so with a bow.
In Zimbabwe, Ruger provided arms to the contestants, a .375 for the larger animals, and a .65 Creedmore for the smaller ones. Meat from harvesting the animals was donated to villagers or used to feed the employees of Desfountain Safaris, which sponsored the competition.
Although she didn’t hunt elephants during the competition, for practice they did stalk one, Christensen said, which was a new experience. Being a bow hunter came in handy for that because she had already developed the skill of holding still — all one can do if the elephant notices you, she said, and the young bull they were stalking did turn to find them. Elephants watch for movement.
Christensen and Bassett were married in November and the ring he placed on her finger features the ivory from the biggest bull elk she harvested, she said. Christensen and Basset have known each other from a lifetime of archery tournaments, she said.
More tournaments are on the horizon, the first in Vegas, as is completing a doctorate in nursing practice, she said. Between a job helping to set up a new facility in Alaska for Maple Springs, a skilled nursing long-term care provider, and the competition, she had to take a break from pursuing her degree last year.
Christensen feels “very humbled and honored” to have won the competition, due the fact that the other competitors were so good.
She hopes the title will help her “empower more women to get outdoors and hunt and convince non-hunters and anti-hunters that there is a place in the world for hunting.
“We need it for our animal populations to thrive. For example, in Zimbabwe, we were hunting in the Save Valley, which has 1,500 elephants there. But the land can only support 800. So the elephants are starving, but they are also eating all the food that the plains game would eat, like zebra and impalas, and even the birds. So those population are dying quickly.
“We need to manage the area so plants, animals, insects and humans can survive together. The ethical way to do that is hunting,” she said.