I have seen giant puffball mushrooms in Idaho, but I didn’t know what I was looking at. I have always found them when they are fully developed and have had great fun helping them disperse their billions of spores by stomping on them to see the cloud of spores they produce. It never dawned on me that these were the same puffballs that foragers rave about.

There are a number of species of giant puffballs, and all of them are edible. One found in the Rocky Mountains, including southern Idaho, is the western giant puffball, Calvatia boonia. This puffball can get huge but is best harvested when younger.


Terry Thomas is a wildlife biologist and naturalist. You can read more of his work on his website, www.nature-track.com, or pick up a copy of “The Best of Nature,” a collection of more than 100 of Thomas’s best nature essays at the Post Register. Follow him on Facebook, Nature-track.

Tags

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.