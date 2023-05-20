Around 2007, my youngest son, Zack, became the fourth of four brothers to receive the rank of Eagle Scout in Boy Scouts of America. To earn his Eagle, he needed to complete a comprehensive service project, one for which he acquired materials and directed to completion. His project was to make dozens of tiny cloth sacks in various sizes that would hold songbirds for an undertaking at Camas National Wildlife Refuge north of Hamer.

The intent of the refuge project was to set the baseline for songbird migration through the area and initiate monitoring of these populations. Birds were caught in fine-threaded “mist” nets, gently untangled and placed in the appropriately sized bag supplied by Zack, and weighed and banded before release.


Terry Thomas is a wildlife biologist and naturalist. You can read more of his work on his website, www.nature-track.com, or pick up a copy of “The Best of Nature,” a collection of more than 100 of Thomas’s best nature essays at the Post Register. Follow him on Facebook, Nature-track.

