Around 2007, my youngest son, Zack, became the fourth of four brothers to receive the rank of Eagle Scout in Boy Scouts of America. To earn his Eagle, he needed to complete a comprehensive service project, one for which he acquired materials and directed to completion. His project was to make dozens of tiny cloth sacks in various sizes that would hold songbirds for an undertaking at Camas National Wildlife Refuge north of Hamer.
The intent of the refuge project was to set the baseline for songbird migration through the area and initiate monitoring of these populations. Birds were caught in fine-threaded “mist” nets, gently untangled and placed in the appropriately sized bag supplied by Zack, and weighed and banded before release.
This effort was wildly successful as it showed just how valuable Camas and the nearby wildlife management areas, Mud and Market lakes, are to migrating songbirds. According to one document: “The study revealed not only a wide variety of song birds (99 species!), but an unexpected abundance of some species (e.g., over 4,200 Wilson’s Warbler, and over 1,000 Hermit Thrush and Ruby-Crowned Kinglet were captured). Recaptures demonstrated that, more important for the birds and migration success, many individual birds stayed at Camas several days and while there increased their weight by as much as 15%. Camas NWR and the WMAs are critically important refueling stations. The results of this study prompted habitat improvement projects at Camas NWR designed specifically to benefit neotropical migrant songbirds.”
Monitoring, by definition, must be repeated, preferably on a routine basis. It was the objective of the study to conduct this same monitoring effort every five years to track populations. Funding is ever fickle, though, and despite the best efforts of those involved, never came to fruition until now, 18 years later. Through grants from Friends of Camas, Snake River and Portneuf Audubon societies, and a few private donations, enough funding has been cobbled together to finally repeat the study. Efforts began in April and will continue until mid-June and again in autumn for two years. A master’s student from Idaho State University will direct the project.
There are several good reasons for the two-month-long capture period. First, migration doesn’t happen all at once. Different species migrate at different times, and there is a distinct bell curve for each species, with some coming early, the bulk in the middle and latecomers tailing off to zero at some point. With 99 species, it takes time to capture the peak of multiple species.
The second reason for a long capture period is the banding. Very few songbird bands are ever recovered. The real purpose of banding is to re-capture individuals and see how much weight they gain. This is a direct measure of the adequacy of the habitat for refueling critical reserves to complete their migration. As stated above, birds hanging out at Camas for several days in 2005-2007 gained as much as 15% in body weight. Habitat effectiveness can be evaluated by bird weight gains.
An objective of good monitoring is repeatability so that current results can be compared to previous ones. In this case, nets and point counts are happening in the same locations using similar techniques developed by the Intermountain Bird Observatory at Boise State University. Besides abundance, they will “compare energetic condition and other indicators of stopover site suitability, including recapture rate, stopover duration, and mass gain, against baseline data collected 2005-2007.”
One thing will be different. Advancements in radio tagging will allow the placement of MOTUS (Latin for movement) tags on up to 40 birds. These tags will be solar-powered and will last the life of the bird. Through a network of over 1,000 towers already in place (if a marked bird gets within 10 miles of a tower, the location is recorded), the migratory pathways of the marked birds will be determined.
One last thing: There is a public outreach component to this study. The public is encouraged to visit the refuge and see how the work is done and even participate. The only thing is that you do need to make arrangements in advance by calling the refuge at 208-662-5423. If you are interested, give the refuge a call and make an appointment. And don’t forget to bring some kids.
Terry Thomas is a wildlife biologist and naturalist. You can read more of his work on his website, www.nature-track.com, or pick up a copy of “The Best of Nature,” a collection of more than 100 of Thomas’s best nature essays at the Post Register. Follow him on Facebook, Nature-track.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.