little ski hill

The Little Ski Hill is one of the ski resorts participating in the Idaho Peak Season Passport program.

 By Tony Harrison

If you have a fifth- or sixth-grader who loves to ski or snowboard or one who’d like to learn, you’ll want to take advantage of the free skiing program offered by the Idaho Ski Areas Association, a.k.a. Ski Idaho, according to a press release.

The Idaho Peak Season Passport lets fifth- and sixth-graders ski or board 18 mountains for $18 bucks. The program allows fifth-graders to ride three days for free at all 18 Gem State ski resorts and offers sixth-graders two days free at 17 mountains. It is open to any child from any state or country — not just Idaho kids.

Complete the application available at skiidaho.us/programs/passport and pay an $18 processing fee to order a passport for your child. Ski Idaho will email you a passport you can print out prior to hitting the slopes or pull up on your smartphone when you walk up to the ticket window. Your child must have a parent or guardian present to use the passport, and it must be shown at the resort in order to receive the lift ticket.

Participating resorts include:

Bald Mountain — skibaldmountain.com

Bogus Basin — bogusbasin.org

Brundage — brundage.com

Cottonwood Butte — cottonwoodbutte.org

Grand Targhee — grandtarghee.com

Kelly Canyon — skikelly.com

Little Ski Hill — payettelakesskiclub.org/little-ski-hill

Lookout Pass — skilookout.com

Lost Trail — losttrail.com

Magic Mountain — magicmountainresort.com

Pebble Creek — pebblecreekskiarea.com

Pomerelle (fifth-grade only) — pomerelle.com

Schweitzer — schweitzer.com

Silver Mountain — silvermt.com

Snowhaven — grangeville.us/snowhaven-ski-and-tubing-hill

Soldier Mountain — soldiermountain.com

Sun Valley — sunvalley.com

Tamarack — tamarackidaho.com

Participating ski hills reserve the right to limit passport use for ski racers, on race days, and on any scheduled blackout dates that may apply. Visit skiidaho.us/blackout-dates for a list of scheduled blackout dates, and check with your ski hill for full details.

