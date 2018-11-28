If you have a fifth- or sixth-grader who loves to ski or snowboard or one who’d like to learn, you’ll want to take advantage of the free skiing program offered by the Idaho Ski Areas Association, a.k.a. Ski Idaho, according to a press release.
The Idaho Peak Season Passport lets fifth- and sixth-graders ski or board 18 mountains for $18 bucks. The program allows fifth-graders to ride three days for free at all 18 Gem State ski resorts and offers sixth-graders two days free at 17 mountains. It is open to any child from any state or country — not just Idaho kids.
Complete the application available at skiidaho.us/programs/passport and pay an $18 processing fee to order a passport for your child. Ski Idaho will email you a passport you can print out prior to hitting the slopes or pull up on your smartphone when you walk up to the ticket window. Your child must have a parent or guardian present to use the passport, and it must be shown at the resort in order to receive the lift ticket.
Participating resorts include:
Bald Mountain — skibaldmountain.com
Bogus Basin — bogusbasin.org
Brundage — brundage.com
Cottonwood Butte — cottonwoodbutte.org
Grand Targhee — grandtarghee.com
Kelly Canyon — skikelly.com
Little Ski Hill — payettelakesskiclub.org/little-ski-hill
Lookout Pass — skilookout.com
Lost Trail — losttrail.com
Magic Mountain — magicmountainresort.com
Pebble Creek — pebblecreekskiarea.com
Pomerelle (fifth-grade only) — pomerelle.com
Schweitzer — schweitzer.com
Silver Mountain — silvermt.com
Snowhaven — grangeville.us/snowhaven-ski-and-tubing-hill
Soldier Mountain — soldiermountain.com
Sun Valley — sunvalley.com
Tamarack — tamarackidaho.com
Participating ski hills reserve the right to limit passport use for ski racers, on race days, and on any scheduled blackout dates that may apply. Visit skiidaho.us/blackout-dates for a list of scheduled blackout dates, and check with your ski hill for full details.