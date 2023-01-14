A woman rides a fat bike loaded with winter camping gear past a pair of snowshoe hikers in Harriman State Park on Jan. 7. The woman was participating in the Fat Pursuit, an annual race over snow in the Island Park area.
One of the first things we noticed after arriving at Harriman State Park’s annual Free Winter Access Day last week was fat bike racers passing by.
Free Winter Access comes usually the first or second Saturday in January and offers free entrance to the park and no grooming fees. Several other state parks also participate.
The racers were contestants in the annual Jay P’s Fat Pursuit. The 10th year of the race had two distances: 60K and 200K. For those who think in miles, that’s 37 miles and 124 miles all over the snow. Contestants take with them all the gear they need. The longer-distance racers can expect to do some sleeping in the snow with gear (and skills) tailored for the outing.
The route is mostly on groomed snowmobile trails near the Continental Divide throughout the Island Park area. Some sections of the route are grueling—climbing up and over local mountains.
This year’s conditions for fat bikers were fairly reasonable and fast, according to reports. Some years have proved to be brutal with deep soft snow and/or bitter cold and windy weather.
Contestants come from all around the world, but most are from the West or Midwest, places like Montana, Minnesota, Alaska, etc.
Congratulations to John Koudelka of Idaho Falls riding on behalf of Bill’s Bike and Ski shop for winning the 60K race in a little over three hours. Winner of the 200K was pro-ultra-endurance rider Kurt Refsnider from Arizona, a perennial winner in the race. He finished in just under 26 hours.
The race also included a few skiers and runners.
One 13-year-old fat bike racer Edyn Teitge, from Hailey, came in 11th place in the 200K. Most of the contestants were at least three times his age.
While riders were grinding away in the Fat Pursuit, my sweetheart and I had a casual cross-country ski to the warming hut yurt at Harriman State Park. When we arrived at the yurt, we found it stuffed with girls from a youth group, so we brushed off the top of a picnic table that was nearly buried in snow and ate our lunch outside.
Another major presence at Harriman on weekends is the Idaho Falls Nordic Ski Patrol. The patrol used Free Winter Access Day as an opportunity to practice some rescue techniques.
One way to support the Nordic ski patrol is to buy tickets to the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival coming up in a couple of weeks. There are still several good seats available for the Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows. It’s always a good time to be inspired by great adventure films.
As far as magical wildlife moments on our Harriman visit, there were the usual swans and ducks in the river, but a bald eagle did make an appearance flying low over our heads to give us a great look.
The Outdoor Recreation Center at Brigham Young University-Idaho had several fat bikes and snowshoes available for free testing during the Free Winter Access Day. Inspired by the Fat Pursuit racers, I borrowed a fat bike and rode to the warming hut and back in a fourth of the time it took to ski there and back. I found it to be fun but more of a workout. You go faster but also expend more energy. It also helps to have some packed trails. I’ve ridden in the past on soft trails and wanted to sit down and cry.
Getting on a fat bike got me thinking of a possible fat bike outing to a regional hot spring sometime this winter.
