I seldom watch television. When I do, it is usually because I am on the treadmill and have an hour to kill so boredom doesn’t do the same to me. I try to be careful about the shows I choose, as there is a lot of trash out there. I strongly prefer shows with at least a four-star rating (out of five). Recently I switched from Prime over to Disney+ to see if I could find something different to watch.

The Disney+ channel includes National Geographic, and I was immediately interested. I perused a lot of great-sounding documentary titles, some of which I will watch at some point. I finally settled on one highly rated series that aired just last year, narrated by basketball legend Michael Jordan, entitled “America the Beautiful.”


Terry Thomas is a wildlife biologist and naturalist. You can read more of his work on his website, www.nature-track.com, or pick up a copy of “The Best of Nature,” a collection of more than 100 of Thomas’s best nature essays at the Post Register. Follow him on Facebook, Nature-track.

Tags

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.