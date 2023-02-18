I seldom watch television. When I do, it is usually because I am on the treadmill and have an hour to kill so boredom doesn’t do the same to me. I try to be careful about the shows I choose, as there is a lot of trash out there. I strongly prefer shows with at least a four-star rating (out of five). Recently I switched from Prime over to Disney+ to see if I could find something different to watch.
The Disney+ channel includes National Geographic, and I was immediately interested. I perused a lot of great-sounding documentary titles, some of which I will watch at some point. I finally settled on one highly rated series that aired just last year, narrated by basketball legend Michael Jordan, entitled “America the Beautiful.”
I really like the overhead view that puts the landscape in perspective, and each episode had that in abundance. The footage was nothing short of incredible, with lots of aerial photography taken by low-flying jet aircraft. The wildlife cinematography was spectacular too, with plenty of close-up and intimate video, what we have come to expect from documentaries.
I had the luxury of seeing the shows back-to-back with no advertisements and finished the entire season in about a week. That afforded me a bit of a unique opportunity, and I saw some things that were surprising that I probably would not have picked up had I been watching it on a weekly basis over a season. For instance, a grizzly bear and her two cubs emerge from a den and start making their way toward lower ground. We pick this bear and cubs several episodes later as they are fishing for salmon on an Alaskan river. However, they clearly are not the same bears, something I would not have noticed if I hadn’t been watching the shows back-to-back. I could also see where the same footage of different things was used in multiple ways.
Speaking of these bears, there was another bothersome point. The bears coming out of the den were not Alaskan bears at all. There was sagebrush in the background, close enough to be identified. Sagebrush barely extends into the southernmost reaches of British Columbia and comes nowhere near the Alaskan river this story was supposed to be unfolding on.
There was another location inaccuracy as well. A bobcat and her kittens were residing under an old farmhouse reportedly somewhere in the Midwest, I have forgotten exactly where. As Mom goes out to hunt, the tiny kittens race around outside the den. Danger, of course, lurks, this time in the form of a Harris’s hawk. However, Harris’s hawks have a very small range in the lower 48 and only live in the very southern part of central Arizona right on the border with Mexico and southwest Texas, far from the Midwest.
As I binged, I would shout at the TV and nearly fall off the treadmill when I would hear Michael speak a blatant biological mistruth as if it were fact. Those bothered me the most. One I remember was when wolves were harassing a small herd of bison. The comment was along the lines of “and the bull was in the rear acting as the protector of the herd.” If the bull was with the herd, it was either coincidental or he was scouting out his prospects for breeding, not to act as a protector.
The best episode was the last one. It documented the efforts of otherwise ordinary people who are making a big difference in the conservation of our natural resources, something most of us could do better at.
Nature documentaries help people to appreciate nature. We can learn a lot about areas we may never visit and peek into the lives of animals we may never otherwise see. They help us to become aware of the challenges different animals face and what can be done about them. However, documentaries should not be taken as the last word in biology or conservation. Just because National Geographic says it, does not make it true. I suppose the same could be said for other news as well.
Terry Thomas is a wildlife biologist and naturalist. You can read more of his work on his website, www.nature-track.com, or pick up a copy of “The Best of Nature,” a collection of more than 100 of Thomas’s best nature essays at the Post Register. Follow him on Facebook, Nature-track.
