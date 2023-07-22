dead ants

A small number of the carpenter ants I killed one evening inside our bedroom.

We were gone for three weeks and came home to find a neat little pile of sawdust on our bedroom window sill. Carpenter ants, I realized, had decided to share our home with us. Normally, I go out of my way to avoid randomly killing insects, spiders and other invertebrates, but these had broken the cardinal rule: my house is off-limits. The battle had begun. As I am writing this five days later, I am hearing ants fall from the window sill where I had removed the casing and sprayed a harmless to humans, but deadly to ants, treatment. The ants are falling into a sticky glue trap where they writhe and die. Some can make it off to face my vacuum while others are stuck and quickly succumb.

This is a serious problem, as carpenter ants can wreak havoc on wooden structures, and almost all homes have substantial wood in them. The fact that I have killed literally hundreds of ants may make me feel better, but the colony could number in the thousands and may, one night, simply carry my wife and me off to feed their young.


