We were gone for three weeks and came home to find a neat little pile of sawdust on our bedroom window sill. Carpenter ants, I realized, had decided to share our home with us. Normally, I go out of my way to avoid randomly killing insects, spiders and other invertebrates, but these had broken the cardinal rule: my house is off-limits. The battle had begun. As I am writing this five days later, I am hearing ants fall from the window sill where I had removed the casing and sprayed a harmless to humans, but deadly to ants, treatment. The ants are falling into a sticky glue trap where they writhe and die. Some can make it off to face my vacuum while others are stuck and quickly succumb.
This is a serious problem, as carpenter ants can wreak havoc on wooden structures, and almost all homes have substantial wood in them. The fact that I have killed literally hundreds of ants may make me feel better, but the colony could number in the thousands and may, one night, simply carry my wife and me off to feed their young.
Home invasion by animals has been a constant battle ever since humans moved into structures. Often, we think of the larger vertebrates, such as mice, rats, squirrels, bats and skunks when we consider creatures we don’t want to share our living space with, but the list is much larger when you consider invertebrates, the subject of this column.
When I think of insects, spiders, silverfish and such, I have really considered that mostly a problem of the southern states. My daughter and her husband met while selling pest control in Georgia, and it is a popular and never-ending job for college kids. Even though the South has many more species to deal with and better-growing conditions, Idaho is not immune from invertebrate invasions. For instance, according to the latest (2021) termite infestation probability zones, Idaho is located in zone 3, slight to moderate probability, downgraded from an earlier map that had Idaho in zone 2, moderate to severe.
Many years ago, I was sleeping fitfully in my apartment in San Salvador, El Salvador, only to awaken with a start to find a large cockroach tap dancing on my forehead. I freaked out, grabbed the huge beast and fastball-pitched it against the wall.
After leaving El Salvador, I haven’t seen many cockroaches, but Idaho is home to four species: German, American, Oriental and brown-striped cockroaches. Ironically, none of these are native to the United States, even the largest, the American cockroach, which is a native of China. Cockroaches are secretive, nocturnal and seldom seen. In fact, the conventional wisdom is that if you are seeing cockroaches during the day, you have a serious problem. They are mostly transported from infested areas to uninfested areas in cardboard shipping boxes.
Cockroaches are bad news in the health department. They are not careful what they walk on and pick up lots of bacteria and viruses that they then spread to exposed foods while we are sleeping.
Silverfish are another secretive invader. These small bristle-covered insects are also known as carpet sharks, fishmoths and paramites. Besides just being creepy, silverfish are destructive, having a sweet tooth for starchy things like paper, cloth, cardboard, book bindings, upholstery, flour, oatmeal and more. One telltale sign of silverfish is tiny “pepper flakes” of excrement on counters and tables.
Ants of several varieties may find our homes to their liking. Thankfully, we don’t have fire ants, but sugar and garden ants are common, and as our latest experience has proven, carpenter ants are always a serious threat. I have seen large fallen logs completely hollowed out by carpenter ants, and I don’t want that to happen to my home.
Are there ways to control these home invasions? I will delve into that next time.
Terry Thomas is a wildlife biologist and naturalist. You can read more of his work on his website, www.nature-track.com, or pick up a copy of “The Best of Nature,” a collection of more than 100 of Thomas’s best nature essays at the Post Register. Follow him on Facebook, Nature-track.
